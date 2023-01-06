Podcast: Electrek does CES, Tesla deliveries, cheaper Model Y, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss all the EV news coming out of CES, Tesla delivery numbers, a cheaper Tesla Model Y, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Ram Trucks reveals Ram Revolution Concept, its first electric pickup
- VW rebrands ID.Aero to ID.7 and shows off crazy lighted paint on new 700km EV sedan
- Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
- Sony and Honda will sell their electric car, ‘AFEELA,’ in 2026
- Tesla announces record 405,000 vehicles delivered in Q4 2022
- Tesla prepares launch of a cheaper Model Y electric SUV
- Tesla (TSLA) slashes prices in China, raising demand concerns
- Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
- Tesla finally breaks and offers round steering wheel on Model S/X
- Tesla starts offering $700 round wheel retrofit for people with yoke steering wheels
- Tesla announces a new ‘Investor Day’, will discuss new vehicle platform
- Rivian ($RIVN) produced 10K vehicles in Q4, up 36% QoQ, slightly missing goal
- ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz team up to bring hundreds of fast charging hubs to EV drivers
