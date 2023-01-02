Tesla announces a new ‘Investor Day’, will discuss new vehicle platform

Tesla announced today that it will hold a new ‘Investor Day’ on March 1, 2023 where it will discuss a new vehicle platform.

Over the last few years, Tesla has started to hold regular events like ‘Battery Day‘ and ‘AI Day’ to give updates on some of its most important programs and recruit talent to build them.

Now it looks like the automaker is adding one to the list: Investor Day.

Tesla wrote about the event in a press release:

We plan to host Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.

At first glance, it might sound like a shareholder meeting, which Tesla holds annually and generally in the summer.

However, it sounds like this is a separate event and potentially in reaction to Tesla having had the worst year ever on the public stock market with the stock down more than 60%.

The automaker says that it will be held at Gigafactory Texas and that the event will include a tour of the factory.

Tesla also stated that it would discuss “long term expansion plans”, which could mean that Elon Musk will finally release his ‘Master Plan Part Three‘ – something that he has been talking about releasing for the past year.

Interestingly, the automaker also mentioned its “generation 3 platform”. Musk has previously mentioned that Tesla’s next vehicle platform will enable cheaper electric vehicles.

Finally, Tesla also added that it would talk about “capital allocation” during its Investor Day. It could include the stock buyback program that Musk originally announced in October.

Tesla’s new shareholder platform is expected to play a role in the new Investor Day, but the details have yet to be announced.