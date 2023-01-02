Tesla announces record 405,000 vehicles delivered in Q4 2022

Tesla announced that it delivered over 405,000 vehicles in Q4 2022. That sets a new record and means over 1.3 million EVs were delivered in 2022.
With the production ramp at Gigafactory Texas and Berlin, as well as continued improvements at Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai. It was undeniable that Tesla was going to have more vehicles than ever to deliver in Q4 2022. That’s thanks to the production ramp at Gigafactory Texas and Berlin as well as continued improvements at Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai.
However, there were some concerns about deliveries as Tesla appeared to be facing some demand problems and started to offer a lot of discounts in December.
Wall Street analyst expectations ranged from 400,000 to 430,000 vehicles.
Today, Tesla released the official numbers for Q4 202. The automaker confirmed it delivered over 405,000 vehicles and produced over 439,000 vehicles during the quarter:
In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million.
Here are the details:
|Models
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating lease accounting
|Model S/X
|20,613
|17,147
|9%
|Model 3/Y
|419,088
|388,131
|4%
|Total
|439,701
|405,278
|4%
Tesla again blamed the discrepancy between vehicles produced and delivered on trying to smoothen the end-of-quarter delivery waves:
We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.
With the Q4 numbers, we now have Tesla’s full-year delivery and production numbers:
|Models
|Production
|Deliveries
|Model S/X
|71,177
|66,705
|Model 3/Y
|1,298,434
|1,247,146
|Total
|1,369,611
|1,313,851
Electrek’s Take
The results little on the lower end of expectations. It’s a new record, however, and Tesla undoubtedly has the capacity to produce more long-range electric vehicles than any other automaker.
Top comment by A98u723
Congratulations are in order to all the hard working Tesla employees worldwide. This year, with all of its challenges, had the potential to disrupt production more than it did, and these figures are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. As a shareholder, I thank all of them.
When Fred wrote about Musk reassuring employees about “short term craziness” (paraphrased), I wondered if he was foreshadowing a miss. This is at the bottom end of Dan Ives’ revised estimate, before he revised them slightly upward.
Hard to imagine this not affecting the shares negatively, but often Mr. Market behaves differently than I expect.
While I understand that there could be some concerns about Tesla’s demand going into 2023, we still have to acknowledge Tesla’s incredible performance in 2022. Over 1 million vehicles were delivered. That’s a 40% increase year-over-year.
Congrats to everyone involved in making this happen because that’s a lot more gasoline mileage converted to electric mileage in 2022.
