Tesla announces record 405,000 vehicles delivered in Q4 2022

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 2 2023 - 9:24 am PT
Tesla announced that it delivered over 405,000 vehicles in Q4 2022. That sets a new record and means over 1.3 million EVs were delivered in 2022.

With the production ramp at Gigafactory Texas and Berlin, as well as continued improvements at Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai. It was undeniable that Tesla was going to have more vehicles than ever to deliver in Q4 2022. That’s thanks to the production ramp at Gigafactory Texas and Berlin as well as continued improvements at Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai.

However, there were some concerns about deliveries as Tesla appeared to be facing some demand problems and started to offer a lot of discounts in December.

Wall Street analyst expectations ranged from 400,000 to 430,000 vehicles.

Today, Tesla released the official numbers for Q4 202. The automaker confirmed it delivered over 405,000 vehicles and produced over 439,000 vehicles during the quarter:

 In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million.

Here are the details:

ModelsProductionDeliveriesSubject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X20,61317,1479%
Model 3/Y
419,088388,1314%
Total439,701405,2784%

Tesla again blamed the discrepancy between vehicles produced and delivered on trying to smoothen the end-of-quarter delivery waves:

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

With the Q4 numbers, we now have Tesla’s full-year delivery and production numbers:

ModelsProductionDeliveries
Model S/X71,17766,705
Model 3/Y1,298,4341,247,146
Total1,369,6111,313,851

Electrek’s Take

The results little on the lower end of expectations. It’s a new record, however, and Tesla undoubtedly has the capacity to produce more long-range electric vehicles than any other automaker.

While I understand that there could be some concerns about Tesla’s demand going into 2023, we still have to acknowledge Tesla’s incredible performance in 2022. Over 1 million vehicles were delivered. That’s a 40% increase year-over-year.

Congrats to everyone involved in making this happen because that’s a lot more gasoline mileage converted to electric mileage in 2022.

