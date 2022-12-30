Prep for spring 2023 with Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller from $80 refurb. in New Green Deals

Are you looking forward to being more green in 2023? Well, it all starts at home. If you have a sprinkler system, it likely isn’t in use right now, but with a Rachio 3 installed, the controller will automatically skip watering when it’s too cold as well as when it rains or is too windy. On sale from $80 in refurbished condition, you’d normally pay $178 at Amazon and today’s deal even ships with a 90-day warranty. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Make your watering smart in 2023

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller on sale from $79.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally starting at $229, and available from $178 at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, this smart sprinkler controller connects directly to your Wi-Fi network with no secondary hub required. The Rachio 3 uses its Wi-Fi connection to automatically monitor weather conditions and skip watering when it rains, freezes, or even if it’s too windy, ensuing that you don’t lose water or pay excess if it wouldn’t make it to the yard properly. According to Rachio, switching to its smart controller will save between 30 to 50% on your monthly watering bill in the summer as well. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Travel 45 miles on a single charge with the Aventon Adventure

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Adventure Step-Thru E-Bike for $1,699.99 shipped in all colors. Down $300 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, though it has fell to $1,599 one time over the summer. This e-bike features 4-inch wide fat tires as well as front suspension with 80mm of travel to be able to absorb almost any bump in your path. There’s a powerful 1,130W peak motor here and a large 720Wh battery, letting this e-bike travel just about anywhere. It ships as a class II e-bike, however, it can be configured as a class III with speeds. The integrated fenders will help keep you “safe and clean in even the worst conditions.” The Adventure can reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH and packs a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. Plus, the step-thru chassis makes it easier to get on or off the bike. There’s also an Aventon app which lets you store rides and share them with friends or family too. Finally, no gas or oil will be required at all for this e-bike to funciton. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Rachio 3 on sale above, if you keep reading, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Rachio 3 on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals