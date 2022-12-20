Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter returns to low of $550 (Reg. $990) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of taking a car to work? Well, Unagi’s Model One E500 electric scooter is a great way to get around town without a single drop of gas or oil. Down to $550 right now, it normally goes for $990 and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. It can travel for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge and goes up to 19 MPH. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil from your daily commute

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Unagi Model One E500 Electric Scooter for $549.99 shipped in all three colors. Down from $990 at Best Buy, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before during Black Friday of this year. Featuring dual 250W motors with the ability to output a peak of 1,000W of power, this electric scooter has enough juice to get through hilly terrains and around town with ease. The folding design makes it easy to travel with as well. Unagi’s Model One can support up to 275 pounds for adult riders and can travel at up to 19 MPH as well. Also, this electric scooter can travel up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Of course, there’s zero gas or oil required to use this scooter, making it a more eco-friendly way to travel. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive into this electric scooter.

Start your solar journey with Renogy’s 100W panel/controller kit at $144.50

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V Solar Panel Bundle Kit for $144.49 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since August when it hit $119, and is also among the lowest that we’ve seen all year. This kit is all-encompassing to get you up and going with solar power. There’s a 100W 12V panel that’s capable of producing up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, which is the heart of the system. Then, you’ll find a 30A charge controller that lets you hook the solar panel up to batteries and other devices with ease. Plus, it’s pre-drilled and comes with plug-and-play cables which let you easily hook the kit up to most systems you might have.

EcoFlow launches annual Christmas sale

Headlining all of this year’s holiday deals on green tech and more, a staple here at Electrek is getting in on the savings. Kicking off its annual Christmas sale, EcoFlow is delivering a collection of its popular portable power stations to ensure you’re ready for winter storm power outages or any upcoming off-grid trips. Delivering some of the best prices of the holiday season, you’ll be able to save on everything from portable power stations to solar panels and other packages for refueling away from home.

Some of our top picks from the sale are:

Alongside those top picks, all of the discounts now live in the EcoFlow Christmas sale will be fittingly live through December 26. So there’s still time left to lock-in some of the season’s best discounts before the winter holiday festivities come to an end.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

