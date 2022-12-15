Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel outputs 1,000Wh per day at $324 in New Green Deals

Generally, we report on lower-powered solar panels that are great in clusters but normally require a few to be effective. Well, today, we’ve tracked down Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel at $324 on Amazon. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the solar panel has the ability to deliver 1,000Wh of electricity per day with just five hours of sunlight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Power your RV or shed with this 200W solar panel

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W/12V Flexible Solar Panel for $324.18 shipped. Down from $370 at Amazon, today’s deal not only marks the second price drop ever, but also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver plenty of power to your RV, car, shed, or home, this solar panel has the ability to output an average of 1,000Wh of electricity per day with around five hours of sunlight. It’s easy to transport, carry, and install, weighing just half of what a normal rigid panel does. This solar panel is bendable up to 240 degrees and is weatherproof with an IP67-rated waterproof junction box and solar connectors. You’ll also find it’s rated for 5400Pa of snow and 2400Pa of wind, ensuring it’s ready to stand up to any environment. Plus, Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel comes with pre-drilled mounting holes and nearly 30 feet of 12AWG solar connector cables for “quick and easy” installation.

ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats see winter discounts from $169 at Amazon

Cold winter weather is finally beginning to roll in across much of the country and to help keep your space comfortable over the next few months, Amazon is now discounting the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat to $229 shipped. As one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, this is down from the usual $250 going rate and coming within $10 of the Black Friday mention last month. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $169 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark the second-best discount to date. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

Sun Joe’s power cleaner blasts away winter grime

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Power Cleaner Kit for $59 shipped. Down from $89 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there at 34% off. Ready to help you blast away winter grime from your car, sidewalk, or house, this power cleaner doesn’t have a bulky engine or need to be plugged in to function. With five built-in nozzles to choose from, this power cleaner can output 0º, 0º+, 25º, 40º, or shower modes. There’s an 80W motor which can provide up to 350 PSI, though it’ll generally deliver 320 PSI at 0.55 GPM. There’s also a 20-foot siphon hose which can draw water from any fresh water source, which can be a lake, tub, bucket, or anything else, making this ideal for use at the lake or in the yard. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function at all, making it a green tool as well.

