Sun Joe’s 24V power cleaner uses any fresh water source at $59 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of the large size of pressure washers? Well, Sun Joe’s 24V iON+ Power Cleaner is designed to pull its water from any fresh water source, meaning you can use it at the lake or in the driveway without a hose. It’s also more compact, battery-powered, and needs no gas or oil to function. Plus, today, it’s on sale for a new all-time low of $59, which is 34% below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Power Cleaner Kit for $59 shipped. Down from $89 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there at 34% off. Ready to help you blast away winter grime from your car, sidewalk, or house, this power cleaner doesn’t have a bulky engine or need to be plugged in to function. With five built-in nozzles to choose from, this power cleaner can output 0º, 0º+, 25º, 40º, or shower modes. There’s an 80W motor which can provide up to 350 PSI, though it’ll generally deliver 320 PSI at 0.55 GPM. There’s also a 20-foot siphon hose which can draw water from any fresh water source, which can be a lake, tub, bucket, or anything else, making this ideal for use at the lake or in the yard. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function at all, making it a green tool as well.

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 58% off electric Greenworks snow removal gear. One standout is the Greenworks 40V 16 inch Cordless Snow Thrower package at $194.97 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 35% or $105 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on this configuration via Amazon. Including both the charger and 5Ah battery you’ll need to run it, you’re looking at a completely tether-free snow removal solution to take the back-breaking manual labor out of cleaning your driveway and walkways this year and beyond. It features a 16-inch clearing path, 8-inch clearing depth, and a 20-foot throwing distance – the 180-degree rotating chute delivers “ultimate control over snow displacement” as well. The whole thing runs on a digital control brushless motor via the Greenworks 40V Li-Ion system that is also compatible with a range of the brand’s other outdoor electric tools. Head to 9to5Toys for more holiday Greenworks deals.

Juiced Bikes is currently offering its CrossCurrent S2 E-bike at $1,199 shipped. You can actually save an additional $200 if you purchase two with the code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout. Normally $1,799, this is at least $600 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the CrossCurrent S2. This e-bike is perfect for commuting thanks to its 52V battery that’s ready to “fuel a faster, farther, more powerful, and more efficient ride.” It lasts for up to 65 miles per charge and can reach top speeds of 28 MPH, making it a great choice for those going back and forth to work, home, school, or the store. Of course, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil thanks to the aforementioned battery as well.

