Hankook launches EV-specific iON tires in US to enhance mileage

Less than a year after announcing its own lineup of EV-specific tires, Hankook has begun selling its iON evo all season tires in the US to support both sedans and SUVs. These new tires come in a variety of different sizes and should help reduce noise while simultaneously help maximize range.

Hankook Tire & Technology is a South Korean tire company founded over 80 years ago whose name directly translates to “Korea Tire.” It currently sits as one of the largest tire manufacturers on the planet and remains a particularly recognized name in motorsports like Formula One.

In 2020, Hankook Tire announced it had been chosen by the FIA to provide tires to Gen 3 vehicles of the Formula E World Championship, replacing Michelin. Following competitors like Bridgestone and Pirelli, Hankook Tire has also developed its own line of tires that cater specifically to the unique driving of an EV.

We shared Hankook’s first news of its iON line of tires last March, when the company stated it would be launching winter and summer EV tires for drivers in Europe, in addition to all-season tires for US consumers. Today, Hankook has officially launched those tires in the US ahead of their racing debut in Formula E in early 2023.

Hankook’s EV tires to offer better grip, longer range

Hankook Tire shared specifications of its new line of iON evo AS tires in a press release today. The standard and SUV versions of the EV tires combine to offer 26 different sizes in support rim diameters between 18 and 22 inches.

Hankook states that the iON tires are built using its “EVolution” compound, comprised of high concentration silica to evenly distribute road pressure and extend the tire’s life. The company’s optimized curing technology and advanced compound also reduces rolling resistance, helping enhance battery life and extend EV range. Hankook vice president of RE development Kijong Kil spoke:

The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV were developed for the EV driver that wants to maximize their driving experience without sacrificing the unique benefits of this new class of vehicle. Hankook’s EVolution technology, Hankook Sound Absorber and EV Contour Technology come together as the basis for an innovative, all-season tire that delivers outstanding results for EVs.

Other benefits include knurling technology inside the tire grooves that reduce tread pattern noise while optimizing noise-absorbing material inside the tire cavity itself to reduce cabin noise, particularly at high speeds. The iON EV tires also include Hankook’s EV Contour Technology, which increases lateral rigidity by 25% and cornering rigidity by 20% (compared to all-season touring tires). The result is better grip for EVs, which are significantly heavier than traditional ICE models.

Both tires are available in the US now and come with a 50,000 mile warranty.