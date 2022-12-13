Lyft rolls out a suite of incentives to encourage electric vehicle adoption among drivers

Ride-share giant Lyft announced new incentives to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles with additional earnings opportunities and discounts on charging.

Lyft’s new offerings for electric vehicles

Transitioning to electric vehicles in the ride-share industry is crucial. According to studies, ride-hailing trips can result in significantly higher pollution rates at times. For example, a Carnegie Mellon study found that on a per-trip basis, greenhouse gas emissions from ride-hailing can be about 20% higher than if you took your own car.

In an effort to reduce its carbon emissions and help drive the transition to zero-emissions transportation, Lyft announced in June 2020 its goal of having 100% electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

However, having a goal of 100% sustainable transportation and actually getting drivers into EVs are two different missions. Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability, said:

We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to charging. These offerings are the latest in many steps we are taking to support drivers in switching to an EV on Lyft.

To make it easier for drivers to switch to EVs, Lyft announced a new “suite of offerings,” including new earnings incentives and charging discounts.

Earnings incentive : Drivers (only in California) can earn up to $150 extra per week by giving 50 rides in their electric vehicles. Earnings bonuses can be kept week after week until they hit $8,100.

: Drivers (only in California) can earn up to $150 extra per week by giving 50 rides in their electric vehicles. Earnings bonuses can be kept week after week until they hit $8,100. Fast charging discounts : A new partnership with EVgo will give drivers a discount (up to 45% off) on charging when they link their Lyft account.

: A new partnership with EVgo will give drivers a discount (up to 45% off) on charging when they link their Lyft account. Cashback for charging : Drivers can earn up to 7% cashback on public charging with the company’s Lyft Direct card.

: Drivers can earn up to 7% cashback on public charging with the company’s Lyft Direct card. Home charging discounts: Another new partnership with Wallbox allows for a Lyft-specific discount on Level 2 home charger hardware.

In addition, Lyft is working with its partners to add thousands of new electric vehicles from top automakers, including Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Polestar, and more for its rental program next year.

Drivers looking to make the switch to EVs can visit Lyft’s new education website here.