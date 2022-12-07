BougeRV’s 1,100Wh power station with 60W USB-C falls $351 to $549 in New Green Deals

Ready to head outdoors and enjoy the winter wonderland? Well, BougeRV’s 1,100Wh portable power station is perfect for keeping your entire setup running when off-grid. With three 110V AC ports, a 60W USB-C port, and much more, the portable power station is also on sale for $351 off today, dropping from $900 to $549 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This portable power station packs three AC plugs and 60W USB-C

BougeRV’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 1,100Wh Portable Power Station for $548.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BOUGERV34 at checkout. Down from $900, this impressive $351 drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable power station has the ability to be recharged over 1,500 times according to BougeRV, making it ideal for home backup or outdoor power. It has a capacity of 1,100Wh and is rated for 1,200W output sustained, though it can peak at 2,000W if necessary. There’s plenty of output available here, as well. For starters, there’s three 110V AC outlets, a 60W USB-C port, QuickCharge 3.0, two more USB-A, dual DC, and a 12V car charging port. That’s quite the range of plugs, which makes it a solid choice for running your home, RV, shed, or anything else off-grid, especially since it supports solar panel inputs.

Clear the driveway with Snow Joe’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower at $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Just before it really starts coming down in most places across the country, Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe SJ619 Electric Snow Thrower for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $199 and fetching nearly as much at Home Depot, this model more typically sells in the $160 range at Amazon where it is now at the 2022 low. The oil- and gas-free snow thrower is designed to take the back-breaking manual labor out of cleaning your drive and walkways this winter with a 14.5-Amp electric motor that can move up to 650-pounds of snow per minute. This is an 18-inch model that is said to be ideal for “quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways” alongside a 3W LED headlight for nighttime or early morning jobs.

Start your off-grid transition with this solar combo kit

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W Solar Panel with 10A PWM Charge Controller for $112.99 shipped. Down from $130, this 13% discount amounts to the largest price drop that we’ve seen since July. With the ability to output up to 400Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability, this solar panel is perfect for applications like RVs, campers, or even sheds. It has the ability to withstand up to 2400Pa wind and up to 5400Pa of snow loads, making it a great choice all around for your setup. Included in the package alongside the 100W solar panel is a 10A PWM Wanderer solar charge controller that uses efficient PWM charging in order to “increase battery life and improve system performance.” There’s also a pre-drilled mount with plug-and-play cables to make setting up the solar panel a simple task.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the portable power station on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the portable power station on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals