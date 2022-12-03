Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome

Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome.

There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people.

During the day, you drive without emissions and can power your life from the same battery pack that moves you around. At night, you can charge up in order to do it all over again the next day.

With solar power, you can also take the entire experience off-grid.

There are a few electric motorhome projects that are looking to deliver that kind of experience to customers, but most of them are still in the concept stage or have a very limited range.

We recently reported on the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter having impressive enough specs to potentially enable an electric “vanlife”, but what if you need, or want, something bigger?

Tesla Semi could make for an interesting platform for an electric motorhome.

The team at Jowua, an interior accessory maker, thought so while watching the unveiling of the production version of Tesla Semi this week and decided to build renders of what a Tesla Semi motorhome could look like:

That’s pretty badass-looking and the electric truck as the specs to back up that look.

The biggest problem with most of the electric motorhome projects right now is that they have a limited range. For example, Winnebago built its own full-size electric motorhome, but it only has 125 miles of range.

With the unveiling of the production version this week, Tesla confirmed that the Tesla Semi has a roughly 900 kWh battery pack and can travel more than 500 miles with a full load at 82,000 lbs total.

And the Tesla Semi would likely achieve an even greater range as a motorhome since it would likely be lighter than 82,000 lbs. Some of the heaviest 40+ feet-long motorhomes today rarely weigh more than 50,000 lbs. Tesla Semi is heavier than most class 8 trucks, but there should be a way to build a motorhome on the platform and keep the weight under 70,000 lbs, which should result in efficiency gains.

You could likely drive over 600 miles in a single day in a Tesla Semi motorhome without charging and then charge overnight. You’d be able to cover impressive distances in just a few days. All without emissions.

Jowua also produced a render of the interior of their vision of a Tesla Semi motorhome:

It would probably require some cooperation from Tesla, but there should be a way to power the living features of the motorhome with the powertrain’s battery pack. You add some deployable solar panels for when you are parked for extended periods of time and you are in business.

If Tesla doesn’t do it, I am sure that other companies will decide to build electric motorhomes based on the Tesla Semi – not unlike what Cyberlandr is trying to do with the Tesla Cybertruck.

In the same vein, famous DJ and music producer Deadmau5 said that he would buy a Tesla Semi and turn it into a travelling music studio.