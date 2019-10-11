Tesla Semi electric truck to be turned into mobile music studio by Deadmau5

Deadmau5, a DJ and music producer, announced that he is getting a Tesla Semi electric truck to turn into a mobile music studio for his 2021 tour.

When launching Tesla Semi in 2017, the automaker said that the production versions of electric truck, which is a class 8 truck with a 80,000-pound capacity, will have 300-mile and 500-mile range options for $150,000 and $180,000, respectively.

Tesla expects that the price and specs will enable a cost of operation of $1.26 per mile, which should result in Tesla Semi providing $200,000+ in fuel savings and a two-year payback period.

Those numbers would revolutionize the transport industry in a big way, but several people have also seen an opportunity to use the electric truck for other purposes than just normal freight.

Deadmau5 is one of those people now.

He got a close look at the Tesla Semi prototype and said that he would use the electric truck as a mobile music studio for his 2021 tour:

.@Tesla okay… this thing rips. Count me in for the 2021 tour / mobile studio @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/d67n9fmq2g — Goat lord (@deadmau5) October 11, 2019

The DJ, who has been a Tesla owner since 2015, would like to make his tour bus go all-electric, but 2021 might be difficult to make it happen.

It was supposed to be released in 2019, but it has been delayed.

The company is focusing on bringing the Model Y to market, and it is forcing Tesla to delay the launch of the production version of the Tesla Semi until the end of next year.

We estimate that Tesla also already has over 1,000 reservations for the truck, and it may take a while to get through the backlog.

However, the wait might result in better specs.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk said that they found opportunities to extend that range during testing, and he said that the Tesla Semi production version will have closer to 600 miles of range.

Electrek’s Take

This is a great idea.

Many people have talked about turning the Tesla Semi into a mobile home, so I could definitely see it working as a tour bus.

A mobile music studio would be cool, too.

With an 80,000-pound capacity, there’s a lot you could do. The opportunities are ripe for someone with a little imagination.

Deadmau5 could build a deployable stage out of the back of the Tesla Semi and hold mobile concerts, powered by the Tesla Semi.

He could turn anywhere into his own venue.

I think we are going to see a lot of creative people use the Tesla Semi for things we can’t even imagine right now. Exciting times.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.