Enjoy off-season discounts on Badger’s 2-tool yard care kit at $99 in New Green Deals

While you might not be doing many yard chores now that winter is on the horizon, it’s never a bad time to score off-season savings. Right now, we’re tracking a 2-tool combo kit which includes both an electric string trimmer/edger and blower for $99 or less. Down at least $100 from its normal rate, this kit is perfect for putting the finishing touches on yard care and helps with reducing your reliance on gas and oil for lawn work. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Badger 40V 2-tool Yard Care Electric String Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Down from $199, today’s discount delivers at least $100 in savings and offers one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on this kit. Delivering both a string trimmer/edger and blower to your setup, this lawn care kit will help you kick gas to the curb. The trimmer/edger features an adjustable cutting path ranging from 11 to 13 inches so you can dial it in to exactly what you need. It can also convert to an edger to make it multi-functional as well. The included blower delivers up to 400 CFM at 100 MPH, which lets you tackle tough jobs around the yard. Plus, the bundled 2.5Ah battery and charger let you completely remove gas and oil from your routine with these two tools.

Save $650 on Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO at its second-best price of $1,650

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,650 shipped. Normally fetching $2,300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date following a $650 discount. This is $50 under our previous mention and delivering a notable chance to save for unwrapping some electric kart action come Christmas. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun.

On the more affordable front of putting some gokart action underneath the Christmas tree, Amazon is also marking down the Segway Ninebot S GoKart kit to $1,239.97. This package is down to one of the best prices ever from its usual $1,550 price tag and arrives with $310 in savings attached. It isn’t going to be quite as capable of a cruising machine as the Pro version above, but can handle hitting 10 MPH top speeds with a 13.7-mile range. This Ninebot S model is geared towards riders up to 220 pounds, and can also convert between the four- and two-wheeled configurations.

SWFT VOLT e-bike packs 32 miles of riding for $600

Best Buy is offering the SWFT VOLT E-Bike for $599.99 shipped. Down from a $900 list price, we’ve seen it fall to as low as $500 in the past, but that was way back in January. This is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since. Ready to let you get to and from work without using a single drop of gas or oil. It can travel at up to 19.8 MPH and the built-in battery can last for as long as 32 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The pedal assist mode on SWFT’s VOLT will let you balance between your legs and the built-in motor making the e-bike go forward without having to exert as much effort. This pedal assist function also means that when the terrain gets hilly, the bike can take the hard part out of biking, making it so you don’t have to change how hard you’re pedaling.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

