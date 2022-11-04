Unleash your wanderlust with Mercedes Benz’s new electric mini camper

If you have been itching to travel, Mercedes Benz just teased a new 100% electric “fully fledged micro-camper” that’s sure to upgrade your next adventure.

The Mercedes-Benz camper you’ve been waiting for, fully electric

Camping in a van can be a lot of fun, but the gas mileage and emissions can dull the experience. Merecedes-Benz plans to enhance your next road trip with its electric camper vans.

In January, Mercedes-Benz revealed a camper version of its EQV electric van, satisfying the growing need for zero-emission “camp life” or “van life” adventure seekers.

Now Mercedes-Benz is teasing a new “near series” fully electric small camper van, complete with a “flexible” bed and kitchen unit. Mercedes says its electric EQT Marco Polo provides a “practical solution for camping fans.”

The electric “micro-camper” combines modern driving with an innovative interior designed to host the perfect camping experience. Meanwhile, the flexible module, including the bed and kitchen unit, is removable so that it can act as an ordinary EV van.

Although Mercedes didn’t release powertrain details, it did note the EQT electric camper will be based on its small van T-Class. Mercedes-Benz says because of the batteries installed in the underbody, it will offer nearly the same interior practicality as its T-Class models.

Mercedes will officially unveil the EQT Marco Polo Concept on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. on its website, and the EV camper will debut in the second half of 2023.

Electrek’s Take

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s not likely the EQT Marco Polo EV camper will make its way to the US. For one, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class is not available in the US, and there’s no mention of it on the Mercedes-Benz USA website.

However, there are a few options for those in the US, like the redesigned Campworks NS-1, a solar-powered camper that acts as its own microgrid (you can read more about that here).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.