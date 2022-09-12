Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV

Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.

Your next camping trip just got a major upgrade. After launching the first NS-1 last year (with the help of Dell), Campworks is introducing its newly improved model to make it easier for EV drivers to explore the outdoors.

Campworks builds 100% battery-powered campers (caravans) designed to be functional (what’s more useful than a portable microgrid?) and rugged for tackling any terrain. In fact, the company goes by the slogan “live where you are,” which is precisely what the NS-1 provides.

In 2017, Campworks was started by Thomas Hoffman as an Environmental Design project while studying at the University of Colorado. Two years later, the first demo camper was created in Longmont, Colorado.

Camperworks NS-1 Source: Camperworks

During the pandemic, Campworks accelerated its efforts, and in 2021, the first NS-1 prototypes hit the streets (and off roads). The team put out 13 different prototypes, learning from them how to manage superior energy storage and deliver it accordingly.

From these prototypes, Campworks created the enhanced version of the NS-1 EV camper that acts as a mobile, electric power grid.

What makes Campworks redesigned NS-1 EV camper special?

The Campworks NS-1 is much more than just a camper. The NS-1 is built for those that want to own their energy, making it particularly valuable for EV drivers. Here are a few key features:

5,000W mobile off-grid energy at 240 volts.

5,500Wh liFePO4 battery with capacity up to 11,000Wh.

1,840Wh solar energy.

19″ ground clearance with 31″ off-road tires.

Steel-plated under the body.

2″ thermal insulation on all sides.

Kitchen complete with 9 ft pull-out counter space, dual burner cooktop, cookware storage, and LED lighting for late-night snacking.

You can plug the NS-1 into any outlet with Global Charging Input to charge it. Perhaps, more importantly, the camper can also charge your EV with J1772 EV charging input and stage 1 and 2 compatibilities.

Camperworks NS-1 camper Source: Camperworks

According to Campworks, no OEM RV or trailer has ever been built with 9000W 240V electrical output. Kristian Rene, Campworks Director of Community, says:

Energy is a currency. It is actual power, and if you have it, your ability to do work, to explore, to build, to then rest, is that change we wish to see in the world. It is a power bank that allows the individual or organization to deliver and share energy.

Before adding:

You’re not just off-grid in an NS-1; you own your own energy and grid, you own your mobility.

Campworks NS-1 EV campers are going for $65,000 with a $1,000 fully refundable deposit. The company expects production to begin in November with deliveries as early as Christmas.

Once you place the order, you will be invited to a kickoff meeting with your Campworks Adventure Advocate via email.

Electrek’s Take

A solar-powered camper that stores massive amounts of energy and can use it to power your EV? Sign me up. This will be the perfect addition for EV drivers looking to get off the grid, literally.

Not only that, but the interior is fully adaptable to any situation. It even includes a functional kitchen! The NS-1 is perfect for family road trips, weekend warriors, long road trips, digital nomads, or those who just want to get the most out of their electric vehicles.

Pitch a tent on top to get extra space out of it, or take it across the country. The NS-1 EV camper is fit for any adventure. I, for one, can’t wait to take this electric camper out in the wild.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.