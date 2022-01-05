Mercedes-Benz unveils camper version of the EQV for an electric ‘van life’ experience

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new camper version of its EQV electric van to create an all-electric “van life” experience.

Van life or vandwelling is the concept of living out of a van that has been modified with several amenities in order to live some sort of bohemian traveling life.

It’s a concept that is gaining traction, especially after being romanticized by younger generations on social media.

Modified versions of Mercedes-Benz’s vans, especially its Sprinter van, have been popular options for people seeking the “van life.”

Now the German automaker wants to electrify the market.

Klaus Rehkugler, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes‑Benz Vans, announced today:

The motorhome market is of strategic importance for Mercedes‑Benz Vans. We want to continue to grow here and play a pioneering role in terms of innovation and sustainability. For us it is clear: The future is electric, also in the motorhome industry!

With the announcement, the automaker unveiled a new camper version of its EQV electric van made by Sortimo:

Mercedes-Benz launched the electric EQV minivan in Europe, starting at the equivalent of ~$64,000, back in 2020.

The EQV comes with two battery pack options: 90 kWh for up to 363 km (226 miles) of range or a smaller 60 kWh option for up to 236 km (147 miles) based on the WLTP standard.

Using the electric van as a platform, Sortimo designed custom accessories to turn it into a motorhome:

Sortimo’s conversion concept is modular. Full-range options include a pop-up roof with roof bed and a multifunction box with bed and kitchen unit. You will find this in the luggage compartment of the vehicle. The kitchen unit uses a drawer system and features include a sink, a two-ring removable gas cooker, a refrigerator box, and drawers for cutlery, cooking utensils and supplies. The bed system is installed above the kitchen unit. This can be unfolded in a few simple steps to create a bed that is precisely tailored to the vehicle width of the EQV. When folded, the rear seats can be used without restriction.

Mercedes-Benz said that there was a focus on weight when building those accessories in order not to negatively affect efficiency and range.

The special feature of the camping modules is their lightweight construction. This pays off especially when used in an electric van, because every kilogramme saved means greater range.

It also comes with optional solar panels and more:

The two solar panels with a total output of around 400 watts, which Sortimo can install on request, are also particularly light and ensure additional self-sufficiency. They charge both the starter battery and the auxiliary battery for camping. Further equipment includes among others: darkened rear windows, interior lighting for the rear compartment, including integrated USB ports, and swivelling driver and front passenger seats.

All those features are going to be available through Sortimo’s “S Camper” program, which will now include the Mercedes-Benz EQV as an electric option.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.