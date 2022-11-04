Morfuns Eole X folding e-bike review: A throttle-enabled electric bike with psuedo-suspension

The Morfuns Eole X is a folding e-bike that offers a bit more than you’d expect from most barebones options. Instead, the Eole X has better parts like hydraulic disc brakes, throttle-enabled riding and even rear suspension. Actually, make that psuedo-suspension.

You might expect a rear suspension electric bike to have a spring shock in the rear, or perhaps even nicer oil-damped rear suspension.

Instead, the Eole X comes with what I’d describe as a more passive form of rear suspension. There’s an elastomer stopper like you’d find on the end of a pinball plunger, though in this case it’s designed to absorb a shock instead of transferring one.

That bright red rubber bumper may not provide the cushiest ride compared to true rear suspension, but it does help reduce the shock of hitting a pot hole edge.

To see what I mean, check out my video review below. Or keep reading if you’re more into the written word.

Morfuns Eole X video review

Morfuns Eole X tech specs

Motor: 250W/350W rear geared hub motor

250W/350W rear geared hub motor Top speed: 30 km/h (18 mph)

30 km/h (18 mph) Range: Up to 75 km (46 mi)

Up to 75 km (46 mi) Battery: 36V 10Ah (360 Wh)

36V 10Ah (360 Wh) Weight : 19 kg (41.9 lb) with battery

: 19 kg (41.9 lb) with battery Frame: Aluminum alloy

Aluminum alloy Wheels : 20×1.75″

: 20×1.75″ Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes

Hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Integrated LED lighting, eight-speed shifter, minimalist LED display, five pedal assist levels, battery built into seat post, optional throttle, optional rack

What do we have here?

Earlier this year I reviewed the Morfuns Eole S, which has a similar-looking setup but used a carbon fiber frame instead of the aluminum alloy frame on the Eole X. The Eole S came with a torque sensor but didn’t have any rear suspension like the Eole X, though I’m starting to think that might have been a less than equal tradeoff.

The cadence sensor on the Eole X here isn’t much to write home about. It works just fine, but it doesn’t give the same quick feedback that the torque sensor on the Eole S provided.

The saving grace is that the Eole X comes with a throttle, or at least the North American version that I reviewed does.

That allowed me to blip the throttle while I was getting up to speed while waiting for the cadence sensor to kick in.

The throttle is a bit of an odd design. It’s still a thumb throttle, but not of the conventional type. It’s a smaller paddle throttle. It works fine though, and it even saves space on the bars compared to the typical wider thumb throttles.

The Shimano Altus 8-speed derailleur isn’t anything special, but it allowed me to run through the gears and always find a good pedal cadence for the bike.

The Eole X only gets up to 18 mph (30 km/h), so it’s not like it needs a particularly high gear ratio. If you get the European version of the bike, you’ll have an even slower 15.5 mph (25 km/h) top speed.

The bike comes standard with a 360Wh battery, though there’s an option to upgrade to a 540 Wh battery if you’re so inclined.

The base model’s smaller battery is still likely good enough for 20 miles or so (32 km) if you’re easy on the throttle and maybe a solid 30 miles (48 km) if you can add in some healthy pedal assist. If you need longer ranges, that larger battery might be a good idea.

The battery is stored in the seat post, meaning you can remove the seat when parking outside to take the saddle and battery inside with you, all in one action. Of course if you don’t spring an extra $60 for the locking seat post clamp, then you’d better bring the battery in with you or it’d be easy pickings for thieves.

The Eole X isn’t particularly fast, but they still give you solid hydraulic brakes. The extra stopping power isn’t really necessary for bike that only gets up to 30 km/h (18 mph), but the low maintenance benefit is appreciated!

At 19 kg (around 42 pounds), the bike is modestly lightweight compared to many other heavy folding e-bikes, but still isn’t a featherweight. It folds up nice and small though, so it’d be easy to stash somewhere out of the way in your small apartment, or hide it in a cupboard somewhere at the office. It’d probably even fit under your desk or work table, and you could charge it right there too.

At a price of €2,199 (approximately US $2,199 – wow it’s convenient how close those are now), the bike feels a bit overpriced for what I’m getting. When it debuted on Kickstarter at $1,298, that felt like a much more realistic deal.

Don’t get me wrong. I love a nice lightweight folding e-bike with grippy low-maintenance hydraulic brakes and in a small yet nimble package. But with the low power, low battery capacity and low top speed, the performance just isn’t going to wow anyone.

Compared to premium folding e-bikes with this performance level, yes the Eole X is a better deal. But it’s still a lot of money for just not that much e-bike.

I’d say for someone looking for a light and low power folder, it’d still be a good option. But for less than half the price I could grab a Lectric XP Lite that can do much of the same type of riding. Yes, it wouldn’t have that elastomer suspension or juice brakes like these, but it’d be a hell of a lot cheaper.

So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the Eole X. It’s a nice bike. It’s just pricey for what you get.

