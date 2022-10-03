Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes

Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line.

Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes.

The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included a split frame setup on both the top tube and the down tube and the latest mid-drive motor at the time, the Yamaha PW-X2.

Now that the e-bike maker has a newer PW-X3 top-of-the-line e-bike motor, it’s only fitting that it should work its way into the high-end YDX-MORO eMTB range.

And thus, the new YDX-MORO 05 and YDX-MORO 07 models were born.

As the company explained:

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology, and the smoothest assist delivery ever felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package.

The PW-X3 motor is said to offer a major performance boost to the new e-bikes with its updated specs. The mid-drive motor has a maximum torque of 85 Nm and comes with a continuous power rating of 250W. However, the company says it is actually capable of putting out 500W of peak power in its highest power operation mode.

Those ride modes include Eco, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, and Automatic-Mode, as well as a Walk-Assist mode. Yamaha’s Automatic Mode lets the bike intelligently select the power mode based on the rider’s climbing, descending or braking behavior, thus allowing the rider to focus entirely on the trail.

The YDX-MORO 05 and YDX-MORO 07 both offer assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), maintaining Class 1 e-bike designation in the US and thus ensuring access to as many trails as possible.

Yamaha’s quad-sensor technology claims the most intuitive pedal assist feedback and allows for immediate torque delivery from the instant that force is applied to the pedal.

Yamaha power assist bicycles’ sales and marketing manager Drew Engelmann discussed the motor’s upgrades even further:

The PW-X3 drive unit is 10% lighter and 20% smaller, while producing more torque and the most ‘Pure Ride’ feeling of any e-MTB on the market. Yamaha’s passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 are true thoroughbreds for the next generation of e-MTB riders.

Both new models come with Yamaha’s 3-year warranty and share many similar mountain-ready components such as Maxxis tires in 27.5×2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear), as well as TranzX 30.9mm dropper seat posts for saddle height adjustments on the fly.

The YDX-MORO 05 is priced at $5,799.99 and will include Magura MT30 hydraulic disc brakes on 203 mm rotors, Shimano DEORE SL-M6100-R shifter, Shimano DEORE RD-M6100-SGS rear derailleur, Shimano SLX CS-M7100-12 12-speed (10-51T) cassette, RockShox Revelation RC front fork with 160mm of travel and a RockShox Deluxe Select+ rear shock with 150mm of travel. The bike is expected to become available early next year.

The YDX-MORO 07 is priced at $6,399.99 and will include Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brakes on 203 mm rotors, Shimano XT SL-M8100-R shifter, Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS rear derailleur, Shimano XT CS-M8100-12 12-speed (10-51T) cassette, RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ rear shock with 150mm of travel, and a RockShox Lyrik Select front fork with 160mm of travel.

Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the US discussed how Yamaha’s long history in e-bike development has culminated in its new top of the line rides:

As the company that created the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle nearly 30 years ago, Yamaha is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in e-bike technology. We’re doubling down on the growing e-MTB market with the new MORO 07 and MORO 05 and offer our ‘Pure Ride’ feeling and race proven innovation to even more e-MTB riders.

