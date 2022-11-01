Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls to new low of $96 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to get your yard prepped for fall and winter? Well, blast away that final layer of pollen that’s lingering around with the Sun Joe 2030PSI electric pressure washer that’s on sale for $96 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Without the need of gas or oil, this electric pressure washer has two power options depending on what you’re cleaning, making it quite versatile. Normally $120 there, We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Blast away summer grime

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $96.42 shipped. Down from $120 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing up to 2030 PSI and 1.76 GPM of pressure and flow, you’ll find that this is a great way to blast away pollen and rotting leaves as we head into fall and winter. There are two options to choose from when it comes to cleaning, which is 1450 PSI for low-pressure needs and 2030 PSI for tougher cleaning tasks. The onboard 54.1-ounce detergent tank lets you dial in just how much is added to the stream when cleaning. On top of that, there’s a quick-connect turbo head spray nozzle as well as other traditional nozzles in the package to deliver versatile cleaning power for any task. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to run this electric pressure washer, as you’ll just need an extension cord to run it.

Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO sees $500 discount to new low of $1,700, more

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,200, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save with $500 in savings attached. This is well below our previous spring mention of $1,890, and now delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. Head below for more.

Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ACOPOWER 20W Mono Solar Panel for $33.70 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $44, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact solar panel might not be enough to run an entire home at once, but it does provide up to 20W of power to connected systems. You can use this on a boat, inside a shed to run lights, in a garden for watering, or any other off-grid application. On top of that, it can be tired into other 12/24/36/48V systems should you need to. It’s rated for up to 2,400Pa wings and 5,400Pa snow loads as well as shipping with an IP65 waterproof junction box that ensures it stays protected from the elements for the long haul.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Sun Joe electric pressure washer on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Sun Joe electric pressure washer on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.