Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low) in New Green Deals

If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Power your off-grid setup with this 20W solar panel

Amazon is offering the ACOPOWER 20W Mono Solar Panel for $33.70 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $44, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact solar panel might not be enough to run an entire home at once, but it does provide up to 20W of power to connected systems. You can use this on a boat, inside a shed to run lights, in a garden for watering, or any other off-grid application. On top of that, it can be tired into other 12/24/36/48V systems should you need to. It’s rated for up to 2,400Pa wings and 5,400Pa snow loads as well as shipping with an IP65 waterproof junction box that ensures it stays protected from the elements for the long haul.

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 on sale at new lows from $2,429

Wellbots is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,509.10 shipped with the code SEGWAY10 at checkout. Down from $3,999, you’re saving $490 here and scoring the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. As Segway’s latest release, you’ll find the SuperScooter GT2 is also the brand’s most powerful scooter to date. With the ability to accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, you’ll also be able to reach top speeds of 43.5 MPH, which is nearing highway speeds with a scooter that you stand up on. The range is equally as impressive, as it can go 43.5 miles before needing to be plugged back in.

Don’t need the top speed of 43.5 MPH or the 0-30 MPH quickness? Consider instead the Segway SuperScooter GT1 that’s on sale for $2,429.10 shipped with the same SEGWAY10 code from above. Down from $2,799, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While it’s essentially the same scooter as above, you’ll find that the GT1 steps things down a few notches to deliver the extra savings. For starters, it maxes out at at 37.3 MPH. It also doesn’t accelerate as fast, going from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds instead of 3.9 seconds. However, it does retain the same 43.5 mile range as the more expensive GT2, making it a solid choice for those on a slighter budget. Learn more about both scooters in our announcement coverage.

Be prepared with up to 51% off Snow Joe cordless snow thrower bundles from $176

Woot is getting you ready for winter with today’s Snow Joe snow blower sale at up to 51% off. You can land the Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel for $175.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $225 at Amazon, we have seen it bounce between $219 and as much as $249 there over the last year with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This Snow Joe shovel falls into the smaller more manageable snow blower category with a cordless design and the 24V 5.0-Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery you’ll need included in the package (as well as the charger). It weighs less than 13.5 pounds and can handle up to 300 pounds of snow per minute with a “heavy-duty” 2-blade paddle auger. It throws snow up to 20 feet away with a 13-inch cutting path and will surely be a more convenient option than clearing off the driveway and walkways by hand this winter.

