Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 on sale at new lows from $2,429 in New Green Deals

If you're looking for a great way to get around the city this fall or winter, then the latest Segway SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 electric scooters are a great choice. Coming in with new all-time lows from $2,429, you'll find up to $490 in savings here and you'll find a top speed of up to 43.5 MPH as well as a 43.5 mile range per charge. Plus, the GT2 can accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, making them fun and high performance at the same time.

Segway SuperScooter GT2 goes 0-30 in 3.9 seconds

Wellbots is offering the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,509.10 shipped with the code SEGWAY10 at checkout. Down from $3,999, you’re saving $490 here and scoring the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. As Segway’s latest release, you’ll find the SuperScooter GT2 is also the brand’s most powerful scooter to date. With the ability to accelerate from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, you’ll also be able to reach top speeds of 43.5 MPH, which is nearing highway speeds with a scooter that you stand up on. The range is equally as impressive, as it can go 43.5 miles before needing to be plugged back in.

Don’t need the top speed of 43.5 MPH or the 0-30 MPH quickness? Consider instead the Segway SuperScooter GT1 that’s on sale for $2,429.10 shipped with the same SEGWAY10 code from above. Down from $2,799, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While it’s essentially the same scooter as above, you’ll find that the GT1 steps things down a few notches to deliver the extra savings. For starters, it maxes out at at 37.3 MPH. It also doesn’t accelerate as fast, going from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds instead of 3.9 seconds. However, it does retain the same 43.5 mile range as the more expensive GT2, making it a solid choice for those on a slighter budget. Learn more about both scooters in our announcement coverage.

Be prepared with up to 51% off Snow Joe cordless snow thrower bundles from $176

Woot is getting you ready for winter with today’s Snow Joe snow blower sale at up to 51% off. You can land the Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel for $175.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $225 at Amazon, we have seen it bounce between $219 and as much as $249 there over the last year with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This Snow Joe shovel falls into the smaller more manageable snow blower category with a cordless design and the 24V 5.0-Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery you’ll need included in the package (as well as the charger). It weighs less than 13.5 pounds and can handle up to 300 pounds of snow per minute with a “heavy-duty” 2-blade paddle auger. It throws snow up to 20 feet away with a 13-inch cutting path and will surely be a more convenient option than clearing off the driveway and walkways by hand this winter.

Smarten up your winter heating with a Nest Learning Thermostat at $185

Woot is offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $184.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $249 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at $4 under our mention from September to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to take a handle on your fall and winter heating system, this thermostat will vary the temperature based on whether you’re home or away. It also learns your patterns to better program its heating and cooling settings and can connect to multiple room sensors for a more balanced experience throughout the home. You’ll also find compatibility with Assistant for voice control alongside a smartphone app for both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it a solid choice all around.

