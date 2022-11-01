Are these Ford custom EV builds dope or nope?

Ford teamed up with aftermarket builders and parts makers to deliver three custom EV builds – one Mustang Mach-E and two F-150 Lightnings – at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas.

The automaker wanted to highlight how Ford EV drivers can personalize their rides with Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories. Electrek writer Scooter Doll and I put in our two cents below, but we want to hear from you. Tell us in the comments – are these custom EV builds hot or not?

Photo: Dom Tucci Design (Tucci Hot Rods)/Kay Automotive.

Mustang Mach-e: True Mustang Persona

Builder: Dom Tucci Design (Tucci Hot Rods)/Kay Automotive Graphics

Dom Tucci Design (Tucci Hot Rods)/Kay Automotive Graphics Specs: Shadow Black GT, Extended Range Battery

This dual-motor, AWD 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is widened with a custom lift-gate spoiler. It features fender arches with Tucci-made 3D-printed fender flares, vacuum-formed transparent wheel covers (see main photo), and a 3D-printed front lip. A Kay Automotive custom graphics wrap brings the style.

The Tucci vehicle wears Ford Accessories sill plates, door emblems, and a GT badged tailgate. The cabin sports a Ford Accessories 140-degree dash cam, two Recaro seats, racing harnesses with custom harness bar, and custom-painted trim accents.

What Scooter thinks: That body kit magically transforms this already low-riding crossover SUV into something even sportier, and I’m here for it. Usually not a body/kit mod person at all, but it works here. What doesn’t work is that brown paint. Why not make this thing bright orange or completely blacked out and try to get it into the 20th Fast and Furious movie? This is dope.

What Michelle thinks: I’m with Scooter on this one. Body kit is amazing and then … brown. Kind of anti-climactic. Why not a nod to the Mustang’s iconic history with Poppy Red? That would look gorgeous. I am totally down with the Recaro seats. The Mach-e GT can apparently go from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, so that seat and a racing harness would be useful, lol. Cool that they used 3D printing. This is a moderate dope from me.

F-150 Lightning: Swiss Army Knife

Builder: Tjin Edition/Thule

Tjin Edition/Thule Specs: Extended Range Battery, all-wheel drive, SuperCrew, Lariat

The Tjin Edition F-150 Lightning packs solar charging, a portable air compressor, a fridge, console vault, Recaro front and rear seats, and Thule cargo accessories. It’s also got two Super73 e-bikes mounted on the back. Ford says it’s perfect “for a weekend getaway, off-roading adventure, or tailgating with family and friends.”

What Scooter thinks: This looks like the F-150 Lightning dressed up as a Rivian for Halloween. Those look like Lotus racing seats in there. And those wheels? Love the creativity here, but this one is a nope for me.

What Michelle thinks: This custom F-150 has all the accessories you need for outdoor fun. You had me at solar, Ford. If the US National Park Service and a lowrider had a baby, then this is what it would look like. If you were offroading, wouldn’t the bottom scrape the ground? Afraid this is also a nope for me.

Photo: Real Truck/Motor City Solutions

F-150 Lightning: Race Support

Builder: Real Truck/Motor City Solutions

Real Truck/Motor City Solutions Specs: 131 kWh Extended Range Battery, AWD, SuperCrew, XLT, Iconic Silver

Real Truck’s Race Support F-150 Lightning is equipped with an air compressor, leveling kit, off-road recovery boards, and Recaro seats, along with a fully mobile toolbox and welding equipment. Ford says that “this F-150 Lightning pickup is equally at home on the road and at a Baja race as a support vehicle.”

It comes with a Retrax bed cover featuring a rail system, crossbars, and extra Raptor wheels. It’s got a custom underbody skid plate, and the Kay Automotive graphics wrap is inspired by Ford Bronco Desert Racer livery.

What Scooter thinks: This is a bit better. Definitely more of a rally sport racing vibe. Not my personal style but well executed in my opinion. I really like the paint design but, personally, would swap out the blue and red with some other colors. Still dope, though.

What Michelle thinks: I’d want this in my Hot Wheels collection so I could fix my racing cars. You gotta be prepared when you’re age 5.

In all seriousness, you get form and function with this race support F-150. These should go into production. Also, I like the red tow hooks – they really pop. Were Recaro seats a requirement for these Ford custom EVs? Hmmm. It gets a dope from me.

