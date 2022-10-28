Italian electric motorcycle maker Energica set to debut massive 180hp electric motor

Energica, the pride of Italy’s growing electric motorcycle manufacturing industry, already has one of the most powerful electric motorcycle drivetrains in the market. But that hasn’t stopped the electric motorcycle company, which was acquired by Ideanomics earlier this year, from pushing the envelope further with what appears to be an even higher-powered electric motor.

The new motor was quietly revealed in NHTSA filings for the company’s coming model year’s motorcycles, and was first reported by Cycle World’s Ben Purvis.

The documents are VIN decoders filed to the NHTSA, which are a requirement for all motor vehicle manufacturers selling their vehicles in the US.

The manufacturers create their own VINs based on a predetermined structure, with freedom to choose certain codified sequences that relate to each model. Then they have to provide the NHTSA with a way to decode those VINs.

In Energica’s most recent filing, a new motor power level is revealed in the decoding, offering 134 kW (180 hp). Compared to Energica’s currently most powerful offering of 110 kW (148 hp), that marks a nearly 22% power jump.

Also keep in mind that electric motorcycles accelerate much faster than ICE-powered motorcycles of the same horsepower level due to their significantly higher bottom-end torque and the lack of gear changing. That means that the 180 hp is likely to feel even more potent than riders may expect.

The bike is likely to perform as well as nearly any ICE-powered superbike on the market, especially off the line.

It’s not clear when Energica may unveil this new motor, but the upcoming EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show is a good bet.

A new Energica Experia motorcycle?

The higher-power motor wasn’t the only major revelation in the documents. We also learned about an upcoming model that will likely be based on the Experia platform, only unveiled earlier this year.

That bike is Energica’s first sport tourer, helping the manufacturer reach a new market category with a more comfortable and touring-friendly design.

We don’t have any other indications of what type of modifications could be made on this Experia-based derivative, but it would likely share the same frame and powertrain to the existing Experia.

I had a chance to ride that bike in Italy earlier this year and it was incredible experience. Compared to my past rides on Energica’s more sporty offerings, the Experia was certainly more my style. Those sport bikes are fun, but the Experia offers a ride that makes me want to stay out longer.

And with all of Energica’s motorcycles including DC fast charging as a standard feature, staying out longer is a definitely possibility. A 30-minute rest stop break is all that is needed to put nearly a full charge back into the battery.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to go ride that bike through the beautiful Dolomites. I guess they twisted my arm enough…

Electrek’s Take

While the higher-power motor is certainly going to be thrilling, the existing power in Energica’s sport bikes is already more than I could ever need. It’s fun to fly up to highway speeds in just over two heart beats, but how much more power is really necessary?

I think I’m even more excited for the second revelation, which is potentially another Experia-based bike. As much fun as I had on that model, I’m really looking forward to see what Energica could be planning for its newest platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.