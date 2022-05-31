Energica unveils Experia electric motorcycle, its new long-range ‘Green Tourer,’ fast charging included

Energica, known for its sport-inspired electric motorcycles that offer all three levels of charging speeds, has just unveiled its newest model known as the Energica Experia Green Tourer. The comfort-oriented electric motorcycle combines a large battery with fast charging to create a bike that can go the distance and then keep on going.

In fact, Energica claims that the new model has the longest range of any electric motorcycle.

The company boasts a city range of 420 km (261 miles) and a highway range of 209 km (130 miles).

The all-electric Experia uses a large 22.5 kWh maximum-rated battery (19.6 kWh usable) to reach such impressive ranges, and combines that battery with DC Fast Charging capability along with Levels 1 and 2 charging (home wall charging and EVSE-style public charging stations).

That long range makes the Energica Experia “the most nimble and maneuverable machine Energica has ever made, allowing riders to tap into their wanderlust by offering the longest range of any electric motorcycle on the market,” according to Energica.

energica experia green tourer

The Experia is the fourth electric motorcycle from the company and is built from the ground up on a new frame with new geometry and steering angle as well as new body panels.

The company claims to have used new technologies to lower the weight of the heaviest components. For example, the 75 kW peak-rated and 60 kW nominally rated motor is 10 kg (22 lb.) lighter thanks to the updated design. However, the long-range motorcycle is still quite hefty at 260 kg (573 lb.).

The touring bike will come with a pair of USB ports on the dash and another pair inside of a lockable waterproof storage compartment. The Launch Edition of the bike will include hardcase panniers that add 112 liters (4 cubic feet) of storage space. The Launch Edition will also feature special bar ends, bolts, heated hand grips and red-accented aluminum rims.

The design of the new bike and its updated geometry is intended to prioritize rider comfort while still maintaining the sporty DNA that runs throughout Energica’s other models.

With over 10 years of experience designing and building drivetrains for its other electric motorcycles, Energica has been able to apply that expertise to its newly unveiled model.

It may not be as fast as Energica’s sportier models, but the 180 km/h (112 mph) top speed is likely plenty for any long-distance rider and sure to earn a speeding ticket in just about any country, should that limit be tested.

The bike will be available to order starting June 1 at a yet-to-be-announced price, and will begin deliveries just a few short months later.

If you don’t want to wait that long, you can check out a few of Energica’s other electric motorcycles that I experienced up-close (and test-rode!) at Ideanomics’ recent investor day in New York City. Just check out the video below.

