This oil giant and Hertz are building a massive fast-charging network for EV rentals starting at LAX

Bp Pulse, the global oil leader’s charging infrastructure unit, is teaming up with Hertz to build a network of EV fast chargers in high-demand locations such as airports. The project aims to accelerate EV adoption by providing charging solutions where they are most needed.

In September, Hertz and Bp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a national EV charging network. The plans include using Bp Pulse, the oil giant’s EV charging division, to lead the rollout.

Through the partnership, Bp Pulse manages Hertz EV charging infrastructure, providing its Omega software to show real-time data such as power usage, pricing, and more.

Having charging solutions makes sense, with Hertz quickly expanding its zero-emission EV fleet. It started with a 100,000 Tesla Model 3 order last year while later adding Model Y options.

In April, the car rental company said it would introduce 65,000 Polestar EVs to its fleet over the next five years. And more recently, Hertz placed a massive order for 175,000 GM electric cars. Through these initiatives, Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs across 38 US states.

Perhaps more important is where these drivers are headed. In most instances, when renting a car, you drop it off at or close to the airport.

bp pulse Gigahub site concept Source: bp

BP Pulse and Hertz expand EV charging initiative

The first planned site of the partnership is at a Hertz location near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), serving as a hub primarily for ride-hail and taxi fleets.

A $2 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) will partially fund the project near LAX, with Bp Pulse in charge of installation and infrastructure management.

The development of the new EV charging hub is designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles while providing the necessary infrastructure to ease the transition.

Jeff Nieman, SVP of operations initiatives at Hertz, says:

Our aim is to provide Hertz customers with access to a national network of chargers that makes the experience of renting an electric vehicle convenient and seamless. Rideshare drivers are essential to the mobility landscape and more than 25,000 Uber drivers have rented EVs through Hertz to date. We are thrilled to partner with bp pulse to offer this charging hub to those drivers at one of Hertz’s great sites near LAX. And it’s just the beginning.

Although no specifics are stated, the new project aims to “mitigate the environmental impact” of the significant ride-sharing growth in LA’s transportation. Electric ride-sharers are some of the most frequent users of EV chargers.

According to Patty Monohan, lead California energy commissioner for Transportation:

Vehicles employed by California’s ride-hailing fleets make up 2.5 percent of the vehicle population, but consume 30 percent of all public fast charging. The California Energy Commission is proud to support projects like the Gigahub network by bp pulse, near LAX in partnership with Hertz, two transportation powerhouses who are working together to help electrify ride-hailing and rental fleets and cut pollution in communities.

Bp aims to roll out 100,000 EV chargers by the decade’s end through its BP Pulse division.

Electrek’s Take

It’s interesting that a global oil giant like Bp is leading an initiative to install fast chargers to accelerate EV adoption since the very same innovation looks to destroy the company’s industry.

At the same time, installing fast chargers near airports and other high-demand areas makes sense. Several new initiatives are already accelerating demand for zero-emission EVs, and it’s only forecasted to pick up from here.

Does Bp see the writing on the wall that electric vehicles are the future? Earlier this year, Bp claimed that EV charging stations are closing in on gas pumps in terms of profitability.

The oil company is investing heavily in EV charging through BP Pulse, working with several companies like Volkswagen and Tritium to deploy infrastructure.

I think it’s telling to see Bp, a top-ten global oil company, progressively digging deeper into EV charging, the same advancement created to stop the use of fossil fuels and the air pollution associated with them.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.