Smarten up your winter heating with a Nest Learning Thermostat at $185 in New Green Deals

Do you still have a standard thermostat in the house? Well, it’s time to upgrade. Nest’s Learning Thermostat is designed to figure out your schedule to help program a more efficient heating and cooling experience for your home. Not only that, but it also packs smartphone and voice control options to make it a smart experience as well. On sale for $185, you’re saving $64 from its normal going rate of $249 and beats our last mention by an additional $4. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Smarten up your heating and cooling with Nest’s Learning Thermostat

Woot is offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $184.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $249 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at $4 under our mention from September to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to take a handle on your fall and winter heating system, this thermostat will vary the temperature based on whether you’re home or away. It also learns your patterns to better program its heating and cooling settings and can connect to multiple room sensors for a more balanced experience throughout the home. You’ll also find compatibility with Assistant for voice control alongside a smartphone app for both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it a solid choice all around.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats drop to some of the best prices yet from $159 (Save $30+)

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $217.31 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at within $2 of the all-time low while saving you $33. Our last mention for comparison was over a month ago at $15 more. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

Add two 320W 24V solar panels to your roof for $655 (Save $122)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Renogy 320W 24V Monocrystalline Solar Panels for $655.55 shipped. Down from $777 at Amazon, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to deliver ample power to your off-grid setup, each panel provides up to 320W of 24V power and are rated for snow loads up to 6,000Pa and wind up to 4,000Pa. The junction box is IP68 weather-resistant and the panels are coated with an anti-reflective, high-transparency glass to ensure the best performance possible. These panels are perfect for powering an off-grid home, RV, shed, or even just supplementing your existing power in the event the grid goes down.

New Tesla deals

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

