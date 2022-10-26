Add two 320W 24V solar panels to your roof for $655 (Save $122) in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to either supplement your home’s power or run your entire off-grid setup? Well, today’s New Green Deals is perfect for that as it delivers two 320W 24V solar panels to your door for $655. Down from $777, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year and provides ample power to run your off-grid lifestyle or just be used in addition to your home’s current setup. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Power your off-grid home with these 320W solar panels

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Renogy 320W 24V Monocrystalline Solar Panels for $655.55 shipped. Down from $777 at Amazon, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to deliver ample power to your off-grid setup, each panel provides up to 320W of 24V power and are rated for snow loads up to 6,000Pa and wind up to 4,000Pa. The junction box is IP68 weather-resistant and the panels are coated with an anti-reflective, high-transparency glass to ensure the best performance possible. These panels are perfect for powering an off-grid home, RV, shed, or even just supplementing your existing power in the event the grid goes down.

Tidy the yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V electric trimmer/blower kit at $133

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $132.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $180 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far. Ready to take your lawn care routine to the next level, you’ll be able to ditch gas and oil with ease here. The string trimmer can convert to an edger delivering a 2-in-1 design that helps keep your yard in tip-top shape. Plus, the blower will make leaf cleanup a breeze too, now that fall is in full swing. On top of that, these tools are compatible with the rest of the items in BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX ecosystem, making it versatile as well.

Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $473

Amazon is offering the Renogy 400W Monocrystalline Solar Off-Grid RV Kit for $472.80 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $600 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This kit has the ability to output up to 1,600Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability. You can install the system on top of an RV, home, boat, or anywhere really. Included in the package is four 100W solar panels, a 30A PWM LCD charge controller, mounting brackets, cables, and much more so you can get up and going with off-grid power as soon as it arrives. So, if you’re looking for a way to power your home off-grid, then this is a solid choice.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the solar panels on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the solar panels on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.