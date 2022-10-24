Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch mower falls to new low at $196.50 (Save 51%) in New Green Deals

While lawn care season might be behind us, Greenworks’ 48V electric mower does double-duty and is great for use from spring through fall. Without a single drop of gas or oil, this mower will easily tackle your yard care chores, including picking up leaves thanks to its turbo button. Normally going for $400, today’s deal drops it down to $196.50 which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 51% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Score off-season savings on Greenworks’ 48V electric mower

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Kit for $196.51 shipped. Down from $400, you’re saving 51% here and scoring a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While mowing season might be behind most of us, it’s never a bad time to score a discount on something you’ll use for half the year. This mower doesn’t use a single drop of gas or oil to function and makes this a great way to take care of yard chores with ease. The two 4Ah batteries can last up to a combined 45 minutes of mowing as well, and it’s a member of Greenworks’ 24V platform so your existing batteries will work as well. On top of all that, the 4-in-1 system allows you to mulch, bag, or side discharge…while also providing a “turbo button” for picking up leaves, meaning the mower will also be useful this fall as well.

Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $473

Amazon is offering the Renogy 400W Monocrystalline Solar Off-Grid RV Kit for $472.80 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $600 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This kit has the ability to output up to 1,600Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability. You can install the system on top of an RV, home, boat, or anywhere really. Included in the package is four 100W solar panels, a 30A PWM LCD charge controller, mounting brackets, cables, and much more so you can get up and going with off-grid power as soon as it arrives. So, if you’re looking for a way to power your home off-grid, then this is a solid choice.

Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike with 15.5 mile range falls to $525

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB7 Elite Folding E-Bike for $525 shipped. Down from a normal price of $700, it still goes for as much direct from Swagtron and today’s deal marks the third-best price of the year at Amazon. This hybrid e-bike features 16-inch wheels and three riding modes. With the ability to switch between throttle-only, pedal-only, and pedal-assist, you’ll be able to customize the riding experience with the EB7 Elite. Capable of traveling at up to 18.6 MPH in throttle-only mode, this e-bike can also last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. The battery is even hot-swappable so you can keep a spare in a backpack so you can have another 15.5 miles of riding on hand at any time. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function, making it a solid choice for getting around town this fall. Dive into our hands-on review of the EB7 Plus to learn more about what Swagtron has to offer.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

