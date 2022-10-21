Tesla adds Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colors to Giga Berlin lineup

Tesla has added two new paint colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, to their Giga Berlin paint lines. The new colors are available now – but only for European and Middle Eastern customers.

The colors are a slick-looking medium silver and a deep red metallic color. They replace the former Midnight Silver Metallic (which is more of a gray) and Red Multi-Coat paint colors, but only on Performance and Long Range Model Ys. Other models, and the base rear-wheel-drive Model Y, keep the old color lineup.

The Midnight Cherry Red does look slightly like the original “signature red” color, which early Model S and Model X were available in, though the new color is both darker and has more depth, at least from the few photos and videos that Tesla has released so far. Same with the silver – Tesla used to have a silver color, but recently has only offered a darker gray, but the new Quicksilver does seem to have more depth than the old metallic silver colors.

But these new colors are only being applied in Tesla’s Berlin factory, due to the paint shop there being able to apply more fine layers of paint than Tesla’s US factories. Tesla says that the paint shop can apply “up to 13 layers for depth, dimension & a hand-painted look.”

This means that right-hand drive customers won’t get access to these paint colors – currently, the UK and Ireland Tesla sites show the old gray and red colors. Nor will the US, though Tesla CEO Elon Musk did state that US customers will get a new paint option soon, though we don’t have a timeline on that.

Examples from Tesla’s Greek configuration site. Note base RWD Model Y is only available with old paint colors.

The new colors also come in at a higher price. Previously, gray was €1,600 and red was €2,000, whereas now Quicksilver is €3,000 and Midnight Cherry Red is €3,200. That’s quite a stiff charge for a paint color, though the paint colors do look quite nice.

These colors were expected as early as a year ago. In an app update last October, Tesla leaked three potential new paint colors: “Deep Crimson,” “Mercury Silver,” and “Abyss Blue.” Musk confirmed that two of those would come from Berlin’s paint shop, and we now see what they look like and their updated names.

But we don’t know what happened with Abyss Blue. Could that be the new US color hinted at today, or another color that might come from Giga Berlin?

This actually isn’t the first Midnight Cherry Red Tesla we’ve seen. The color appeared on Musk’s original Tesla Roadster that was launched into space on a SpaceX rocket. It was a one-off custom color at the time, and now European and Middle Eastern Tesla customers can have a similar color on new Teslas.

What do you think of the new colors – and of the higher price for them? Let us know in the comments, and see them in action in Tesla’s video below:

