Peugeot unveils stunning new electric SUV with almost 200 miles of range

Peugeot is ramping up its electrification efforts with another multi-powertrain vehicle that can be configured with an all-electric powertrain: the e-2008 electric SUV.

Like it did with the 208 compact car earlier this year, the French automaker is releasing the SUV on a platform supporting three different kinds of powertrains:

“The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be the second vehicle to follow the ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ philosophy when it arrives later this year. The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be available with a choice of 100% electric, petrol or diesel powertrains.”

The electric version is called the Peugeot e-2008 and it is equipped with a 100kW (136bhp) electric motor and 50 kWh battery pack for a range of 193 miles based on the WLTP driving cycle.

Peugeot describes the vehicle’s charging capability:

“Capable of supporting 100kW rapid charging technology, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes, while a full charge using conventional 7.4kW and 11kW fast chargers will take between eight hours and five hours. A full charge from a domestic plug will take up to 20 hours.”

As for the design, it comes in a relatively small form factor with a sleek modern look:

While the different versions look almost the same on the outside, Peugeot lists a bunch of exclusive design details for the electric version of the SUV:

A sparkling dichroic Lion emblem, with reflections alternating between green and blue depending on the angle of view

An “e” monogram on the front side panel and tailgate.

A body coloured chequered front grille

Exclusive seat upholstery in Alcantara © on the e-2008 SUV GT

on the e-2008 SUV GT Animation of specific information illustrating the operation of the powertrain in real time, accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour

Here are a few pictures of the interior:

David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, said about the launch of the new SUV:

“The all-new 2008 SUV is the second vehicle introduced into the PEUGEOT range where the customer can choose from a conventional petrol or diesel engine, or a 100% electric variant without compromising on technology, looks or driving sensations. We strongly believe in choosing your PEUGEOT and then choosing your powertrain. The all-new 2008 SUV is also another step forward in our commitment of having an electrified version, across our entire PEUGEOT range, by 2023.”

The vehicle will launch “early 2020”, according to the automaker. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

As for the e-208, Peugeot opened the configurator in Germany earlier this week – revealing a €30,450 base price.

