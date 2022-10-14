Porsche Taycan owners are getting range bump through software updates

Many Porsche Taycan owners are going to be happy to know that Porsche is making their vehicles more efficient through software updates resulting in range bumps.

As we reported back in July, the Porsche 2023 Taycan model year update was mostly focused on software improvements.

Several of these changes were related to the entertainment system in the electric vehicle, but there were also several software improvements to the powertrain and thermal management system that are making the 2023 Taycan more efficient.

Now the good news is that those software improvements are also coming to existing Taycan electric vehicles produced over the last three years.

The biggest range bump goes to the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, which now goes from 204 to 233 miles of range on a single charge – a 14% range increase through software improvements to the efficiency of the vehicle.

Most other range increases are between 3% and 7%, but there are a few other variants that are getting range increases of more than 10%.

Here’s a list of all the range bumps for all the different Taycan variants (via Drive Tesla Canada):

Variant EPA estimated range 2022 (miles/km) EPA estimated range 2023 (miles/km) Improvement Taycan sedan 200 mi/321 km 208 mi/334 km 4% Taycan sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus 225 mi/362 km 242 mi/389 km 7.5% Taycan 4S sedan 199 mi/320 km 206 mi/331 km 3.5% Taycan 4S sedan w/ Performance Battery Plus 227 mi/365 km 235 mi/378 km 3.5% Taycan GTS sedan 246 mi/396 km 246 mi/396 km 0% Taycan Turbo sedan 212 mi/341 km 238 mi/383 km 12.2% Taycan Turbo S sedan 201 mi/3223 km 222 mi/357 km 10.4% Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 215 mi/346 km 235 mi/378 km 9.3% Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 215 mi/346 km 230 mi/370 km 6.9% Taycan GTS Cross Turismo 233 mi/375 km 233 mi/375 km 0% Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 204 mi/328 km 233 mi/375 km 14.2% Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 202 mi/325 km 222 mi/375 km 9.9%

On top of the increase in efficiency, the software changes are also going to enable a faster-charging curve for Taycan electric vehicles.

While Porsche is talking about the update being delivered “over-the-air,” the press release about the update makes it sounds like owners will still have to bring their vehicles to the shop:

The update is free for customers, and can be carried out during a visit to a Porsche service workshop.

But it’s a minor inconvenience to get more efficiency out of your up to three-year-old electric car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.