Greenworks electric leaf blowers, mowers, more fall to best prices of the year in New Green Deals

As Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale comes to a close, the retailer is offering one last chance to lock-in some savings on various outdoor electric tools for getting your lawn tidied up this fall. Courtesy of the Greenworks stable, you’ll find everything from electric leaf blowers and mowers to string trimmers, pressure washers, and more at some of the best prices of the year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks outdoor electric tool discounts go live

As part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Greenworks electric tools with free shipping across the board. A notable discount now that it’s fall, the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower includes everything you need to tackle autumn lawn clean ups with a $137.54 sale price tag. Normally fetching $180, this is one of the first discounts and a new all-time low at 24% off. Centered around the Greenworks 4.0Ah ecosystem, you’re getting a compatible battery and charger to go alongside the electric leaf blower itself. The cordless design delivers 115MPH air speeds for making quick work of debris with a lightweight design ensures it is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy without having to rely on a typical old rake.

Jackery power stations and solar panels now on sale

Joining in all of the Amazon fall Prime Day savings, the retailer is now marking down a collection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels. With free shipping across the board, there’s everything from more entry-level offerings to gear for powering the entire campsite. Amongst them all, the Jackery Explorer 300 Power Station at $209.99 is a top pick. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is now down to the best price of the year at $90 off. It beats our previous $255 mention and is far below every other offer this year, too.

Featuring a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a pair of 300W pure sine wave AC outlets, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Not to mention a 60W USB-C output, too! Ideal for everything from camping trips this spring to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 300 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. Head below for more.

Segway’s new Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter drops to $560

Amazon is marking down an assortment of electric bikes, scooters, and more with free shipping across the board. Amongst all of the offers, the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter leads the way with a price cut down to $559.99. Typically fetching $800 these days, you’re looking at $240 in savings to complement the new all-time low. This is well below our previous $692 mention from earlier in the year and still one of the first chances to save in any case. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Rad Power Bikes Black Friday Preview Sale goes live

Rad Power Bikes is launching a new Black Friday Preview Sale today heading into the weekend, delivering some of the best prices to date on its stable of popular e-bikes. Headlining all of the price cuts, the brand is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $499. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering a massive $600 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year at well below our previous $899 mention.

Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

Segway 43.5 MPH SuperScooter now $200 off

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,799 shipped with the code ETEK200 at checkout. Down $200 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $100 and marks a new all-time low at only the second-discount that we’ve tracked. As Segway’s latest release, the GT2 is also its most powerful standing scooter. It can go from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, which is pretty darn quick. On top of that, it’ll reach top speeds of up to 43.5 MPH and can ride as far as 43.5 miles before it’s time to charge. If you’ve been looking for the best way to get around town this fall, then look no further as the thought of riding an electric scooter at over 40 MPH sounds like an absolute blast, especially with no gas or oil being required. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Continuing on the savings, you’ll also find that the same ETEK200 code delivers a $200 discount on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 as well. Down to $2,599 from its normal $2,799 list price, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $100 below our last mention. As the smaller sibling to the GT2 on sale above, the GT1 can go from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds and maxes out at 37.3 MPH. However, while it steps down in speed a little, you’ll find the same 43.5-mile range which makes sure you can easily get to and from work without powering up mid-day. So, for those who can’t drop nearly $4,000 on a scooter, the GT1 is a solid choice for getting around town this fall.

New Tesla deals

