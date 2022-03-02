Segway just released a massively powerful standing electric scooter approaching 45 MPH

The Segway GT2 electric scooter pushes the brand into high-performance territory with a fast and powerful standing electric scooter.

While most standing electric scooters that we typically see on streets around the US and Europe roll on small 8-inch wheels and feature diminutive 350W motors, the Segway GT2 ups the ante in just about every way.

Its 11-inch wheels hide away a pair of motors totaling up to 3,000W. If that’s too much power for you, an accompanying smartphone app can be used to dial the power back a bit while you’re learning to tame the beast.

The pair of powerful motors help the Segway GT2 blast its way up to a top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph).

That’s likely somewhere between borderline to clearly illegal in many places and some entire countries. And so just in case, Segway refers to the highest speed mode as “at the race track.”

Yea, I’m sure all of Segway’s new riders will be signing up for track time…

The GT2’s wheels aren’t just larger than typical, but the 11-inch tires are also self-healing, featuring a “jelly layer” to keep you riding longer and less interrupted by pesky flat tires.

The 92mm tread is also much wider than we typically see on most urban electric scooters, giving the tires a larger contact patch and thus more traction.

The GT2 isn’t only fast; it’s also quick. The scooter can hit a speed of 48 km/h (30 mph) in just four seconds, which speaks to the high wattage of those dual electric motors. Dual motors also mean Segway was able to employ traction control, which presumably helps reduce power when it senses a wheel slipping.

Complimenting the dual motors is dual adjustable-damping hydraulic suspension. The scooter packs a typical rear swingarm, but the front fork uses a more girder-style suspension setup that is rarely seen on electric scooters.

That suspension must be robust, as the scooter is rated for a max rider weight of 150 kg (330 lb). The scooter alone already tips the scales at 52 kg (115 lb), so it’s no featherweight itself.

A transparent OLED screen adorns the handlebars, providing info like speed, battery, ride mode, turn signal status, and more.

Riders won’t need to check the battery status too often though. Segway says the scooter can travel as far as 90 km (56 miles) per charge.

The scooter will be available in either Q2 or Q3 of this year, according to Pocket Lint.

The company has yet to provide an MSRP, but don’t expect it to come in at a bargain.

image credit: Segway

