Blink overhauls entire charging network with revamped cloud platform and new mobile app

Global EV charging network Blink has announced a complete, ground-up overhaul of its current driver and host platforms as well as a new mobile app to improve reliability and access to its customers around the world.

Blink Charging Co. ($BLNK) is an EV charging network operating over 30,000 ports across the globe. In addition to charging hardware and services, Blink’s network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates and tracks connected charging stations and gathers the charging data each provides.

The company kicked off 2022 with a slew of new charging products unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, including an HQ 200 home charger, MQ 200 fleet charger, and a “Vision” version of its IQ 200 charger, complete with two 30″ LCD screens.

Soon thereafter, Blink announced plans to deploy thousands of IQ 200s to the front and back of house at GM dealerships across the US and Canada. In addition to North America, Blink has expanded to South American countries like Colombia, Chile, and Aruba.

In Europe, Blink has established a charging presence in Greece and Belgium, and recently acquired EB Charging as its first entry into the UK. With a growing presence in over 25 countries around the world, Blink shared that it has bolstered its network and mobile app to support a wider variety of equipment, languages, and currencies.

Source: Blink Charging Co.

New Blink network has been redesigned from the ground up

Blink shared details of its overhauled network in a press release today, explaining that its driver and host platforms have been updated with “industry-leading architecture” joined by a new “best-in-class” mobile app.

The company explains that its network recently went through a complete build-out from the ground up using the latest technology to offer new capabilities and user experiences. All at “market-leading speeds.” Blink’s cloud-based network platform has been entirely rebuilt to onboard and connect all its chargers around the world and offer management in multiple languages.

Site hosts will also now have the expanded functionality to create dynamic pricing protocols that are cognizant of application, location, and schedule, while offering full visibility and control across Blink’s entire network of chargers. Blink chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas spoke:

At Blink, we are dedicated to providing the best in EV charging and proud of the new Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App. As an EV charging pioneer, Blink led the industry with its original platforms and now, we have set that standard once again and bringing EV charging solutions to the next level with our technology-based, user-centric approach to ensure we are providing our customers with the most reliable charging solutions that fit their unique needs, now and into the future. This state-of-the-art technology creates the roadmap for continued advancements that can be made quickly, to meet future needs and empower EV drivers even more. Blink is providing a globally seamless EV charging experiences and leading the industry into the next era of EV ownership.

In addition to enhancing the user experience across all segments of its EV network, Blink shared that it has launched an entirely rebuilt mobile app to make the charging experience easier both at home and in public. The revamped app now includes improved search capabilities, whether it’s by city or zip code, a specific business, or a particular address.

Charging customers can now use expanded keyword searching to find amenities near a charging station, like a local cafe or shopping center. Users can also save their favorite charger locations, view payment history, and monitor real-time charging information such as time remaining and estimated costs.

The revamped Blink Charging Mobile App is currently available for both IOS and Google devices by visiting the Blink website, as well as the Apple or Google stores.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.