Score a 2022 low on RYOBI’s 115Ah 54-inch zero-turn mower at $4,899 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of using gas-guzzling lawn mowers to take care of the grass? While we might be closing out on the mowing season, now is the perfect time to cash in on discounts retailers are offering as we head into fall. One such discount is RYOBI’s 45V 115Ah 54-inch zero turn riding lawn mower at $4,899, which marks a 2022 low at $600 off its regular going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of RYOBI outdoor power tools at up to $600 off. The best discount in the sale is RYOBI’s 48V 54-inch 115Ah Zero Turn Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $4,899 shipped. Coming in at an impressive $600 off, this discount marks a new 2022 low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $100. As RYOBI’s larger 54-inch riding lawn mower, today’s deal is a great way to cash in on some season-ending savings. It can mow up to 3.5 acres on a single charge thanks to its 115Ah battery and it does all of this without a single drop of gas or oil. On top of that, there are built-in LED headlights to mow in the evenings now that it gets darker earlier, and the zero-turn design makes it easy to cut around trees, islands, and more. Check out Home Depot’s landing page to find out more ways to upgrade your outdoor lawn care setup.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools alongside some essential camping gear from Bliss. Shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around Sun Joe SPX3500 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer down to $137.51. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer is the first chance to save since back in July and marks the best price in over a year at $83 off. Perfect for getting your patio, siding, and rest of your home ready for fall, having a pressure washer in your setup can ensure that you’re not dealing with as much grime come winter’s end next year. This Sun Joe model sports a 2,000W brushless motor capable of dishing out 2,300 PSI of water stripping power for handling just about any task. There’s also an onboard detergent tank to complete the electric package.

If you’re looking to get a head start on your winter setup, you can ditch gas from the routine by bringing home the Snow Joe 22-inch Electric Snow Thrower. Currently marked down to $160.30, this is one of the first discounts to date and a new all-time low from its usual $200 price tag. Feature-wise, you’ll find a 22-inch plowing deck to go alongside its 15A motor, with the ability to move 840 pounds of snow per minute thanks to its all-steel auger. There’s an adjustable chute for throwing snow at up to 25 feet away, making this a great option for clearing driveways, patios, and sidewalks without getting gas or oil involved.

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 500X Portable Power Station for $549.95 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while delivering the second-best price to date. This comes within $25 of the all-time low set back in June, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Centered around a 505Wh internal battery, this portable power station comes armed with enough juice to power some gear at your upcoming tailgates and campsites. You’ll be able to tap into either of the dual AC outlets for power, as well as one of the two USB-A slots, the 18W USB-C port, and the even more capable 60W USB-C PD slot. There’s even a solar panel input for recharging completely off-grid.

