EGO’s 24-inch 56V cordless hedge trimmer tidies up curb appeal for $179 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of overgrown hedges or bushes? Do you currently have a corded hedge trimmer that’s annoying to use? Or, worse yet, a gas-powered one? It’s time to ditch the cord, gas, and oil with EGO’s Power+ 24-inch 56V electric hedge trimmer. The easy-to-use design runs off EGO’s 56V battery platform and delivers 24-inches of dual-action cutting ability with fully-serviceable blades for $179. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

EGO’s cordless hedge trimmer doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 24-inch 56V Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $179 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate of $199, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all year, coming within $15 of the best price of 2022 so far. Featuring a high-efficiency brushless motor, this cordless hedge trimmer will make cleaning up your curb appeal a simple task. The 24-inch dual-action hardened steel reciprocating blades are fully serviceable should anything happen to them during use. Of course, no oil or gas is required for this to function thanks to its use of a 2.5Ah 56V EGO battery that’s compatible with all other Power+ products from the brand. You’ll also find an electric brake that stops the blade action quickly for increased control.

Weather the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station at $1,600

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 555 Solar Power Station with 1,024Wh Powerhouse and two 100W Solar Panels for $1,599.99 shipped. Down $100 from its list price, this marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on this bundle. Whether you’re preparing for a storm or just want to have some extra power on-hand for your next camping trip, this is the perfect kit to keep charged at home. The bundle includes Anker’s massive 1,024Wh portable power station which has six 110V AC outlets, three USB-C PD ports with up to 100W output, and an LED light, and more. It also includes two 100W solar panels so you can recharge the battery without having to plug it into a wall, car, or other power source, making it even more versatile. Of course, all of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil since the power station is completely run from a battery.

ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat with built-in air quality sensor sees first discount to $232

Earlier this year, ecobee launched a new version of its popular Smart Thermostat with a refreshed design and some new tricks up its sleeve. Today, one of the very first chances to save is going live at Amazon, with the new ecobee Smart Thermostat dropping to $232.38 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this is only the second cash discount since hitting the scene in May and an all-time low at that. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

