Podcast: Tesla finally launches CCS adapter, Tesla Bot distraction, Hertz going with GM EVs, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla finally launching its CCS adapter, Tesla Bot being a possible distraction, Hertz going with GM’s EVs, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla launches CCS adapter for $250, enabling drivers to access public chargers
- Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
- Tesla expands its Full Self-Driving Beta to 60,000 more owners
- Tesla sends out invites for AI Day 2, teases Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more
- Tesla plans ‘thousands of Humanoid Robots within factories’
- Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project
- Tesla significantly increases Supercharger prices across Europe
- Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM
- Kia will produce electric vehicles in the US in 2024 to get EV tax credit
- Mercedes-Benz unveils its longest-range electric truck yet: eActros LongHaul
- Review: 2023 Range Rover’s PHEVs double EV range to 50 miles, ahead of full BEV in 2024
