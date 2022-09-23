Tesla sends out invites for AI Day 2, teases Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more

Tesla has started sending out invites for its AI Day 2022, and the automaker is teasing more information on Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more.

While it has been a long time since Tesla had a proper product unveiling event, the company started to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the center of the presentation – not unlike Apple with its annual “Apple Worldwide Developers Conference” and regular fall event.

It started with “Tesla Battery Day” in 2020 when the automaker unveiled its new 4680 battery cell and plans to produce its own battery cells for the first time.

Last year, the company held what it called “Tesla AI Day,” which focused on the company’s self-driving program. The automaker also unveiled its Dojo supercomputer and “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot plan – now known as Tesla Optimus – at the event.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will hold a new AI Day in August, but he quickly delayed it to September 30 to allow more time in order to unveil an actual working prototype of Tesla Optimus at the event.

Today, Tesla started sending invites to the event. In the invite, the automaker wrote:

You’re invited to attend AI Day 2022 on September 30 in Palo Alto, CA. You’ll learn about Tesla’s latest developments in artificial intelligence, including Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more.

Musk has previously framed the AI Day as a recruiting tool for Tesla as it expands its AI team, which the CEO has already described as the “best in the world.”

However, it is also a consumer presentation, and in this case, Tesla owners are going to want an updated timeline and details about when and how Tesla plans to deliver on its promise to enable full self-driving capability in its vehicles produced since 2016.

Musk has moved the goal post several times lately – going from saying that Tesla will have 1 million robotaxis on the road by the end of the year to 1 million people in the FSD Beta program, which are widely different things.

Last year, Tesla unveiled the Dojo supercomputer program at the event. At the time, Tesla only had a working chip and tile. Now, the automaker will be expected to unveil an actual supercomputer cluster based on the Dojo technology.

Finally, there’s the Tesla Bot or Optimus program. Musk has been teasing that Tesla will have a early working prototype ready for the event. The CEO has made it clear that the humanoid robot program has become a new priority for the company, and it is even taking some manpower away from Autopilot and FSD.

If Tesla has a working prototype of the robot, it wouldn’t be too surprising if it even starts taking orders for it at the event next week.

What do you think? What are your expectations for AI Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.