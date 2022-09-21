Tesla launches CCS adapter for $250, enabling drivers to access public chargers

Tesla has officially launched its CCS adapter for $250, enabling Tesla drivers to access public charging stations. This is a product that Tesla owners have been wanting for a long time.

For the past year, Tesla has indicated that it is about to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. This has been a concern for Tesla owners since it will increase traffic at Supercharger stations. On top of that, it doesn’t work both ways, since Tesla owners don’t have access to most non-Tesla charging stations due to them being equipped with CCS connectors.

In 2020, Tesla announced that a CCS1 adapter is coming, but it was only available in Korea, for some reason.

It took two years, but now Tesla has finally launched the CCS adapter in North America with an update to its online shop:

Tesla writes about the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter in the product description:

Expand your fast charging options with the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter. The adapter offers charging speeds up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging networks.

The new adapter is identical to the one that Tesla has been selling in Korea for the past two years.

While the launch of the adapter is going to be welcomed by Tesla owners, it is not accessible to everyone.

Tesla writes in the description:

The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most newer Tesla vehicles, while some vehicles may require a retrofit to ensure functionality with third-party CCS stations. We recommend checking that your vehicle is on the latest available software prior to signing in to your Tesla Account to verify vehicle compatibility.

While the automaker doesn’t elaborate in the description, the problem is with the charging ECU in Tesla vehicles built prior to October 2020.

Tesla is going to offer a retrofit, but it won’t happen until early 2023. In order to order the adapter, Tesla owners need to log into their Tesla account so that Tesla knows if their vehicle is compatible. If not, Tesla owners can’t even order, as Tesla likely wants to prioritize orders for Tesla owners who don’t need the retrofit.

To be clear, this adapter is only for Tesla owners to be able to charge at non-Tesla fast-charging stations, like EVgo or Electrify America stations. Most EV charging happens at home, and for long-distance charging, Tesla owners primarily use the Supercharger network, which doesn’t require an adapter.

