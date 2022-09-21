CRAFTSMAN’s 20-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil at $201 in New Green Deals

While mowing season might be winding down, it’s never a bad time to get rid of your gas-powered mower in favor of an electric alternative. Not only will it ditch gas and oil from your routine, but also electric mowers are quieter, smaller, and easier to store. Today, we’re taking a look at the CRAFTSMAN 20-inch corded mower on sale for $201, which saves 15% from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil with an off-season discount

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $201.50 shipped. Down 15% from its list price, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months, making now a great time to save as we close out the summer. The 3-in-1 design allows you to side-discharge, bag, or mulch depending on what your yard needs at the time. There’s a 13A motor here which should handle most yards with ease, as well. The 20-inch plastic deck is durable, yet lightweight enough to pick up for storage once you’re done. Plus, the folding handle lets you stow it vertically too in order for it to take up less room. Of course, no gas or oil is required either for this mower to function since it’s electric, making it a solid choice for those looking to go green.

WORX Hydroshot is a battery-powered portable pressure washer for $138

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $137.70 shipped. Down from $190 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable cleaner is perfect for blasting away pollen and grime that’s built-up over the summer without having to worry about lugging a pressure washer around. It’s also cordless, utilizing the 20V batteries from WORX, two of which are included here. The 4-in-1 multi-spray nozzle includes a 0-, 15-, 25-, and 40-degree options so you can easily swap between them whenever cleaning. It draws fresh water from any source, which means you can drop the hose in a lake, pool, marina, or bucket which makes it quite versatile all around. Of course, no gas or oil is required here making it a green tool as well.

Greenworks launches 20% off sitewide fall sale on popular electric mowers, leaf blowers, more

Fall weather is beginning to roll in across the country and now Greenworks is starting to offer some of the first offseason discounts on its lineup of popular electric lawn care tools. As part of a new autumn sale going live today, the retailer is taking 20% off its entire collection of gear, including plenty of different ways to ditch gas and oil from your routine. You’ll need to apply code GWAS20 at checkout to lock-in the savings, with free shipping being available across the board. These price cuts on everything from electric mowers to chainsaws, trimmers, and leaf blowers are perfect for getting some final adjustments made to your outdoor space this fall or being prepared for next spring and summer. Head below for all of the details.

Unlike many of the previous Greenworks discounts this past summer, today’s savings apply to a wider range of electric tools. That’s on top of delivering the deepest savings in months at well below previous mentions which were only around 15% off or required you to bundle multiple tools to really take advantage of the savings. Below we’ve outlined some of our top picks at 20% off or more, but you can just shop everything sitewide at Greenworks, too.

New Tesla deals

Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw reaches 15 feet and doesn’t need gas or oil for $140

