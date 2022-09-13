Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw reaches 15 feet and doesn’t need gas or oil for $153 in New Green Deals

Do you have branches too high to reach without a ladder? Leave the ladder put away and just use Sun Joe’s cordless pole saw instead. It ships with a 40V 2.5Ah battery that delivers 14 minutes of runtime per charge without a single drop of gas or oil. It has an overall reach of 15 feet and easily access trees around your property with ease. It’s on sale for $153.50 right now, which saves around $45 from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Sun Joe’s cordless electric pole saw comes with 14 minute runtime
Amazon is offering the Sun Joe iON 40V Cordless Electric 8-inch Pole Saw for $153.43 shipped. Down from $200, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. With Sun Joe’s 40V 2.5Ah Eco Sharp battery included, you’ll enjoy up to 14 minutes of runtime per charge, which should be more than enough to trim up trees little by little as we head into fall and winter. No pull-cords, gas, tune-ups, or oil is required, making this a green tool all around. Plus, being cordless, you won’t have to worry about using extension cords either, delivering a convenient experience as well.
Sun Joe 1,350 PSI electric pressure washer is great for cleaning outdoor spaces at $50, more
Through the end of the month, Woot is offering a selection of Sun Joe electric pressure washers from $50 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the 1,350 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $49.99. Down from $84 at Amazon, this matches the best pricing that we’ve seen so far this year. While this pressure washer might not be the most powerful, 1,350 PSI is more than enough to blast away summer grime and pollen before we head into fall and winter. It comes with a 20-foot high pressure hose, 30-foot power cord, and extension wand so you’re basically ready to go as soon as it arrives, While it doesn’t include tips, the wand has a twist nozzle so you can easily adjust
Illuminate your yard with InnoGear’s multi-pack outdoor 600-lumen solar LED spotlights from $37
Today only, Woot is offering InnoGear Solar LED Outdoor Spotlight 4- and 6-packs from $36.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the 4-pack goes for $45 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in years. These lights are self-powered thanks to the built-in solar panel and internal rechargeable battery. This makes it simple to install them anywhere around your yard with no wiring required. Each light outputs 600 lumens which is more than enough for illuminating a tree, pathway, or the side of your house.
New Tesla deals
- SimpleTire offers up to 20% off thousands of tires
- Discount Tire offers up to $100 off or more on Cooper, Bridgestone, and other tires
- Model 3 CupHolderHero: $12 (Reg. $14)
- Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts now up to 38% off starting at $27 via Amazon
- Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50
New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts
- ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099 in New Green Deals
- Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299
- Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike falls to $2,699 shipped (Reg. $2,999)
- GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)
- RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $350 off at 2022 low of $1,649
- Juiced e-bikes 0% APR financing available
- RUNDEER 750W E-Bike: $1,100 (Reg. $1,400) | Amazon
- Micah Toll’s favorite low-cost folding electric bike, the Lectric XP 2.0: $999 (Reg. $1,099)
- Kent Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike: $698 (Reg. $998)
- Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more
- Sun Joe’s Follow-Along Electric Pressure Washer sees first discount to $170
- Sun Joe 100V Max Cordless Handheld Hedge Trimmer – $114 (Reg. $139)
- Sun Joe SPX2003 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer – $86.50 (Reg. $144)
- Sun Joe SWD16000 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac – $120 (Reg. $141)
- Sun Joe SPX2000 1740PSI Electric Pressure Washer – $105.50 (Reg. $125)
