Nikola takes on diesel with battery EV heavy-duty truck in Europe, now available to order

At IAA Transportation 2022 in Germany today, Nikola Corporation and joint venture partner IVECO Group have announced the opening of sales for a version of the Nikola Tre BEV truck designed specifically for Europe.

Nikola Corporation ($NKLA) is an American manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) that continues to accelerate development of all-electric commercial trucks to widen the gap between its future and its turbulent past in the rear view.

This past March, Nikola began US production of its all-electric Tre truck in Coolidge, Arizona, followed by first deliveries in April. The automaker only reported 11 Tre deliveries for Q1 of 2022, but ramped up to 48 more in Q2, besting Wall Street’s expectations.

While the company continues to grow on its home turf, it has been developing BEV trucks for Europe as well, by virtue of a joint venture announced with fellow commercial vehicle brand IVECO that began years ago.

Initially, the companies announced plans for a manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, to build the Nikola branded trucks for Europe. Hours later, the joint venture announced a memorandum of understanding with the Port Authority of Hamburg to provide 25 Tre BEVs in 2022.

The Ulm facility is now up and running, and Nikola Corporation has begun taking orders from customers in Europe for their own unique version of the Tre BEV truck.

Nikola Corp. president Michael Lohscheller speaking at the European Launch of the Tre BEV / Source: Nikola Corporation

Nikola launches unique Tre BEV in Europe with 330-mile range

Nikola shared details of the Tre launch in Europe on behalf of itself and IVECO Group in a press release coinciding with its launch event overseas at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

According to the companies, the 4×2 Artic version of the Nikola Tre was specifically designed for markets in Europe and provides some of the best-in-class range at 530 km (330 miles).

When comparing specs to Nikola’s 6×2 version of the Tre truck in the US, the Artic version for Europe is about 28 inches shorter, leaving slightly less room for batteries that add up to 738 kWh (vs. 753 kWh on 6×2 Tre).

Still, Nikola states the European version of the Tre BEV can charge 10-80% in 100 minutes (at 350 kW), and provide 480 kW (645 HP) of continuous power from its FPT Industrial e-Axle. Much like its US counterpart, the Nikola Tre designed for Europe offers a driver-centric cab full of proprietary technology. Nikola Corp. president Michael Lohscheller spoke at the event today:

The Nikola zero-emission Tre BEV and Tre FCEVs are true game changers in commercial trucking. Specifically developed as electric vehicles, they deliver performance and a driving experience that can compete with their diesel-powered peers in the toughest heavy-duty missions. They offer operationally and financially viable zero-emission solutions for regional applications and long-distance hauling that will give customers a real competitive advantage.

The Europe version of Tre BEV is on display at the Nikola and IVECO stage at IAA Transportation this week, but visitors can also experience ride-alongs in the outdoor test drive area. The trucks are being built at the aforementioned Ulm factory and will soon be joined by a hydrogen fuel cell version as well.

