Street legal Huck Cycles electric motorbikes up to $850 off from $5,150 in New Green Deals

While most e-bikes and electric motorbikes are really only rated for use on sidewalks, Huck Cycles takes a different approach by integrating DOT-approved headlights, turn signals, and taillights so you can ride them on the road. With up to $850 in savings available today, these electric motorbikes are perfect for riding to and from work this fall with prices starting at $5,150 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Wellbots is offering an extra $250 off the entire lineup of Huck Cycles 2022 electric motorbikes with prices starting at $5,150 shipped when you use the code HUCK250 at checkout. With up to $850 in savings across the lineup, today’s deal marks some of the first discounts we’ve tracked so far this year. These electric motorbikes pack some impressive features. For example, all models on sale, including the base Rebel S, pack 40 miles of range per charge, allowing you to get to and from work without the need of plugging in. On top of that, all models come equipped with DOT approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light, meaning you can use these electric motorbikes on the road when registered properly at up to 30 MPH. On top of that, off-road users will find top speeds reaching 45 MPH or more for extra fun in the dirt and sand. Plus, all of this is accomplished without a single drop of oil or gas, making your commute greener, quieter, and better for your wallet all around.

RadMission hybrid e-bike packs a 45-mile range into a lightweight build at $899 (Save $200)

Rad Power Bikes is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering $200 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year. Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

Gotrax Apex XL Electric Scooter hits 15.5 MPH speeds for fall joy rides at $380 (Save $70)

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront now offers its Apex XL Electric Scooter for $379.99 shippeed when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at $70 in savings to deliver one of the first price cuts. This stacks up to the second-best discount to date while also being the lowest in over a month. Just in time for cruising around with that lovely fall weather blowing through your hair, the Gotrax Apex XL comes centered around a 300W motor that can send you cruising to the store, work, or around the neighborhood at up to 15.5 MPH. The internal battery can make round trips up to 18.6 miles possible, with a folding design to stow away in-between. There’s also 8.5-inch pneumatic tires for smooth rides and a built-in LED display on the handlebars to monitor ride stats.

