Quick Charge Podcast: September 10, 2022

- Tesla is forced to change Autopilot in Germany over regulatory pressure
- Tesla Gigafactory Nevada output revealed by new leadership
- Tesla plans a ‘license to print money’ aka lithium refining factory in Texas
- Ford CEO wants to compete with Tesla, will meet with dealers to lower EV prices
- Volkswagen unveils ID XTREME, a rugged-looking off-road EV
- Aptera publicly debuts the gamma version of its 1,000 mile range solar electric vehicle
