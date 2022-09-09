EUNORAU Spectre- ST review: Comfort and excess on two wheels

The Spectre-ST is yet another step forward for the once small e-bike company EUNORAU. Somehow, they managed to make a very stable step-through electric mountain bike with a great deal of equipment weight while keeping the price reasonable.

I do have one qualm with the bike (and regular readers may know already), but overall, it’s very impressive to see the steady improvements continue in the EUNORAU brand. The Spectre-ST is a far cry from the “heavily inspired by another bike” offerings we’ve seen in the past.

At first glance, you make think by the shape and name, that this is just a step through version of the regular Spectre S.

But the truth is, this is the next evolution in a sense that this also houses a dual-battery setup as well as full suspension. Combine that with the amazing 1000W motor, and you’ve got a serious contender on your hands.

EUNORAU Spectre-ST Specs

Motor: Bafang M620 1000w

Bafang M620 1000w Electric Engagement: Throttle, Torque Based Pedal Assist

Throttle, Torque Based Pedal Assist Battery: 48v 14Ah (17Ah Upgrade Available)

48v 14Ah (17Ah Upgrade Available) Optional Battery Upgrade: Additional 48v 14Ah or 17Ah

Additional 48v 14Ah or 17Ah Frame: 6061 Aluminum Alloy Dual Air Suspension

6061 Aluminum Alloy Dual Air Suspension Gearing: Sram NX 1×11, 11-42T Casette

Sram NX 1×11, 11-42T Casette Tires: 27.5″ x 3″

27.5″ x 3″ Brakes: 180mm Hydraulic Disc

180mm Hydraulic Disc Top Speed: 30mph

30mph Weight: 79lbs

79lbs Extras: Integrated Front Headlight, Separate Taillight

Dual suspension, sleek look

The frame itself seems to be made of pretty decent quality construction, which is likely due to the high class facility Eunorau makes these in. The frame is svelte, so you would be forgiven if you missed the fact that this does indeed have a rear suspension. That’s right, the rear suspension is somewhat hidden under the seat post tube. When you take that into consideration along with the hidden battery chamber, this really gives off an integrated and sleek impression.

1000w, two batteries, and 30 mph

Electrically, the standard battery is set for a sturdy 48v 15ah configuration. If you like, there is a battery upgrade to take it to 17ah, or you could get the dual-battery setup, which I have here. I would estimate that the dual-battery setup should easily grab you 60 miles of range on a full charge. This setup is paired with a powerful 1000w torque sensing mid-drive motor… and boy, can this thing really move! This combination made hills a problem of the past. It was so strong and fast, it really made them a problem of the far distant past, if you catch my drift. I was able to hit 30 mph easily, and it was so much fun to see how this bike could handle anything I threw at it like a piece of cake.

E-MTB to the core

The fun also extends to the mechanical side as well – the suspension in both the front and rear are air suspension setups. This made it feel like a pogo stick at times, but I honestly mean that in a good way. I had so much fun with the 140mm front suspension fork, I had to slow down to catch my breath from giggling. 11-42 tooth cassette in the rear, combined with that 1000w motor really made it feel like I could climb a telephone pole if I had the balance for it. The tires here are great, too. These are not your typical fat tires, like on the regular Spectre, but 3” wide tires. These are my personal favorite for mountain biking and cruising. I think because they offer a great balance of control, grip, and tread.

Not a show stopper (my best brake pun)

Is every bike perfect? No, never. I mean, this one has a seat post that is pretty short (probably because of the hidden rear suspension), the saddle is just “meh,” and the brakes may be good for the street, but I would definitely upgrade them I was going on a trail.

When it’s all said and done though, I love this thing. None of those little things matter, and my smile is as wide as the tires, the whole ride through. I think the Spectre ST is an amazing top of the line internet-order bike. My professional estimate would see a comparable bikes set at the $8,000 mark, when this one starts off at just $3,799. I mean, even if you went all out and got every single upgrade, warranty, and accessory available, it would still only put you at $5,289. For a serious eMTB, that’s not bad.

Gallery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.