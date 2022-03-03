Remember that shiny, ankle-smashing Razor scooter from the 2000s? It’s back for adults, and now it’s electric!

Twenty years ago, Razor released that iconic aluminum kick scooter that all the cool kids in the neighborhood had and that I didn’t (which I’m not bitter about at all). For anyone who wants to relive those glory days of youthful scooting gone by, but perhaps wants it to be a bit faster and safer and less childlike, the new Razor Icon is right up your alley.

Razor Icon electric scooter launched

Razor just launched the new Razor Icon electric scooter, building upon that classic theme of the company’s original breakout hit.

The Razor Icon looks very much the part of the old-school version, with a few minor exceptions.

Gone are the tiny 4-inch wheels, replaced by slightly less tiny 8.5-inch wheels.

They still look pretty darn close to the originals, at least from afar, but use airless rubber tires to give a better ride than those teeth-chattering hard polyurethane wheels from our childhood.

And while you’ll likely remember kicking along with the original (or carrying it uphill), the new Razor Icon packs a 350W rear hub motor and a thumb throttle to help you keep your feet squarely on the deck.

The motor will zip the scooter along at 18 mph (30 km/h), which is probably a bit over the maximum speed most kids ever reached on their OG scooters. That’s pretty standard for electric scooters these days though, and falls just below the average speed of most electric bikes in the US.

Braking is accomplished either by the electric motor brake activated by the left thumb lever, or what appears to be a functional stomp brake on the rear wheel just like the Razors of yesteryear.

There’s also a taillight that illuminates as a brake light, plus a headlight to keep you (slightly) more visible at night.

The folding scooter is being launched on Kickstarter, which may seem like an odd move for an established company but is a common strategy among electric mobility brands.

The scooter is available for an early bird price of just $549 and comes in five colors.

The one-minute video below does a good job of showing off the scooter’s various features, and also gives an interesting comparison of the size of the Razor Icon next to an original Razor scooter.

Razor was in the news last month for a partnership with Jeep, where the duo launched a new “off-road” electric scooter.

However, this new Razor Icon definitely looks like the cooler of the two, and brings with it plenty more nostalgia.

What do you think of Razor’s return to the early 2000s with a throwback electric scooter?

Let’s hear your thoughts in our comments section below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.