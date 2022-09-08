Quick Charge Podcast: September 8, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is going to let you vote on Supercharger locations
- Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year
- Jeep says it will launch 4 all-electric SUVs by 2025, including Wagoneer and ‘Wrangler’ EVs
- Rivian and Mercedes-Benz launch a joint venture to produce an electric van
- Magna mulls US plant – could Fisker Ocean and Jaguar I-Pace soon qualify for federal tax credits?
- Mullen claims majority stake in Bollinger Motors and will revive B1 and B2 EV truck production
