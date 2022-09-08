Tesla is going to let you vote on Supercharger locations

Tesla announced that it is going to let people vote on Supercharger locations as it is expanding its network at an increased pace.

The Supercharger network is the gold standard when it comes to fast-charging networks, and it helped Tesla reach incredible market shares in the EV market both in the US and Canada. While the automaker already operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, it is rapidly expanding.

It is expected to ramp up greatly in the coming months as Tesla is planning to open its network to non-Tesla EVs, which should increase demand for the charging network.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla is doubling its Supercharger design team in Canada to accelerate the deployment of new stations. The same is happening in the US, and Tesla is looking for locations for new stations.

Now Tesla has announced that it will start letting people vote on Supercharger locations:

Shawinigan, Quebec – the new EV hub. — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) September 8, 2022

People can respond to the tweet with locations that will be included in a poll where people will be able to vote on new locations.

Tesla’s Supercharger network already covers most of the population in North America, but there are still some dead zones where a Supercharger station would be really helpful.

If you know of any, reply to that Tesla tweet with the location.

Bennington VT. For all the NYC area people going Skiing in VT. Notice the VOID!!! Chatham NY also could be helpful pic.twitter.com/bZwjtvE8Em — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) September 8, 2022

Electrek’s Take

I expect Tesla to massively ramp up Supercharger deployment when it opens the network up to other EVs. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if it coincides with the first deployments of the Supercharger V4.

On top of it, Tesla is likely going to receive federal funding for new station deployment, but I don’t think that will be massively impactful, considering money hasn’t been an issue for Tesla. The Supercharger bottlenecks are more likely related to labor and production.

I think we also going to see new stations with stalls for Cybertrucks and vehicles towing trailers. It might result in more Supercharger stations near to each other to support different types of vehicles, including Megachargers for Tesla Semi – though the deployment should be slower for that.

As for the location, I guess it’s nice that we can suggest but I bet Tesla’s data is a lot better at finding locations than user suggestions. It’s still nice to be included.

