Tesla is going to let you vote on Supercharger locations

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 8th 2022 11:51 am PT

Tesla Supercharger vote location
0

Tesla announced that it is going to let people vote on Supercharger locations as it is expanding its network at an increased pace.

The Supercharger network is the gold standard when it comes to fast-charging networks, and it helped Tesla reach incredible market shares in the EV market both in the US and Canada. While the automaker already operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, it is rapidly expanding.

It is expected to ramp up greatly in the coming months as Tesla is planning to open its network to non-Tesla EVs, which should increase demand for the charging network.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla is doubling its Supercharger design team in Canada to accelerate the deployment of new stations. The same is happening in the US, and Tesla is looking for locations for new stations.

Now Tesla has announced that it will start letting people vote on Supercharger locations:

People can respond to the tweet with locations that will be included in a poll where people will be able to vote on new locations.

Tesla’s Supercharger network already covers most of the population in North America, but there are still some dead zones where a Supercharger station would be really helpful.

If you know of any, reply to that Tesla tweet with the location.

Electrek’s Take

I expect Tesla to massively ramp up Supercharger deployment when it opens the network up to other EVs. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if it coincides with the first deployments of the Supercharger V4.

On top of it, Tesla is likely going to receive federal funding for new station deployment, but I don’t think that will be massively impactful, considering money hasn’t been an issue for Tesla. The Supercharger bottlenecks are more likely related to labor and production.

I think we also going to see new stations with stalls for Cybertrucks and vehicles towing trailers. It might result in more Supercharger stations near to each other to support different types of vehicles, including Megachargers for Tesla Semi – though the deployment should be slower for that.

As for the location, I guess it’s nice that we can suggest but I bet Tesla’s data is a lot better at finding locations than user suggestions. It’s still nice to be included.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Supercharger

Tesla Supercharger

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger