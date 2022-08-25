Super73 R electric motorbike with 75-mile range at low of $2,795 ($500 off) in New Green Deals

Get ready to hit the trail this fall with the Super73 R-series electric motorbike. On sale today for an impressive $500 off, this high-end e-bike is down to $2,795 at Best Buy, while it normally goes for $3,295. It features an impressive 75-mile range per charge and can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH, making it the perfect bike to hit the trail or ride to work on. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Super73’s electric motorbike sports a 75-mile range per charge

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Super73 R-series Electric Motorbike for $2,795 shipped. This is an impressive $500 discount, beats our last mention by an additional $325 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With an impressive range of up to 75 miles of riding on a single charge, this premium electric motorbike is made to let you get around town with ease this summer and fall. With the Super73 app, you’ll receive turn-by-turn navigation that integrates with the bike’s display so you know exactly where to go. This electric motorbike can also reach speeds of up to 28 MPH for traversing the city streets. Check out our coverage of us driving across Germany on a Super73 electric motorbike to learn more about what it has to offer.

Greenworks extra 15% off Labor Day sale delivers end of season electric tool closeouts

Greenworks is launching a new Labor Day sale today, taking an extra 15% off sitewide in the process. Covering just about every single one of the brand’s popular outdoor electric lawn tools and more, applying code GWLB15 at checkout will drop almost every listing to its lowest price of the season. Ranging from electric mowers to finally ditch the gas and oil from your routine, even if it is just for a few weeks to end summer, to fall-ready leaf blowers, string trimmers, and other ways to tidy up your outdoor space, there are plenty ways to get in on the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $75, as well.

Many of our top picks this time around are already discounted outside of the sitewide event, delivering some added savings with the extra 15% off coupon. Here are our favorites, all of which include a bundled charger and necessary batteries to get started.

Anker’s latest portable power stations on sale from $200 in time for tailgates and camping trips

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations in time for fall camping trips and tailgates with free shipping across the board. Right now, the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station is now down to $899.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,100, this is only the second discount to date at $200. We previously saw a $100 launch discount attached back when it hit the scene in July, and today’s offer delivers a new all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket. You can also save an extra $100 on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup.

New Tesla deals

