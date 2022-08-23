Quick Charge Podcast: August 23, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla engineer accused of stealing Dojo supercomputer secrets is now in bizarre situation
- Former Apple engineer takes plea deal for stealing self-driving trade secrets before working for XPeng
- Genesis reveals ‘Beauty of White Space’ interior design for the X Speedium Coupe EV
- Mercedes-Benz teases first glimpse of EQE SUV interior before it debuts this fall
- Mercedes-Benz to source 10K tons of lithium from Rock Tech in Canada
- Canoo LDVs take flight for Walmart InHome advanced deliveries
- Tritium (DCFC) cuts ribbon on its first DC Fast Charger manufacturing facility in the United States
